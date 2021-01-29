Triad could see wintry mix this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch this weekend for Northwest North Carolina, but Triad residents also could see a wintry mix of weather Saturday night through Sunday.

The winter storm watch will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, said Robert Beasley, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible in those regions, the weather service said. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible in the northwestern mountainous counties, and freezing rain and sleet is likely in the foothills and western Piedmont, Beasley said.

A light glaze of ice may accumulate in Wilkes, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties, Beasley said. Roads and highways will be slick, and travel could be difficult, the weather service said.

Hazardous weather consisting of snow, sleet and freezing also is possible in Forsyth and Guilford counties Saturday night through Sunday, the weather service said.

The Triad could get about 2 inches of snow and ice by noon Sunday, said Phil Badgett, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh. Temperatures in the Triad in the upper 20s Saturday night will lead to ice-covered roads in the area, Badgett said.

