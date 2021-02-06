 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Forsyth County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Forsyth and Davie counties with a wintry mix of snow and rain expected to fall in the areas through Sunday morning.

The advisory in Forsyth County is for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. The advisory in Mocksville is for 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain and snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning in Forsyth County, with up to 1 inch of snow expected to fall in Winston-Salem.

Snow and sleet are expected in Davie County, with accumulations up to 2 inches, the weather service said.

Snow-covered roads could become slippery through sunrise Sunday, the weather service said. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.

A storm system moving through the region was expected to produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.

