National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Forsyth County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Forsyth and Davie counties with a wintry mix of snow and rain expected to fall in the areas through Sunday morning.
The advisory in Forsyth County is for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. The advisory in Mocksville is for 6 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.
The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain and snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning in Forsyth County, with up to 1 inch of snow expected to fall in Winston-Salem.
Snow and sleet are expected in Davie County, with accumulations up to 2 inches, the weather service said.
Snow-covered roads could become slippery through sunrise Sunday, the weather service said. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.
A storm system moving through the region was expected to produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.
