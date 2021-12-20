Natural gas rate hike leads to sticker shock for some customers

Many Piedmont Natural Gas customers were hit with a double whammy this month when they opened their bills for November service.
A newly imposed rate hike went into effect on the same bill that covered a month when average temperatures in the Piedmont Triad dipped from 62 degrees in October to 47 degrees in November, according to the National Weather Service.
In announcing the Nov. 1 rate increase, PNG said the average customer would pay about $11.24 per month, or $136 per year, based just on the change in price. Keeping the heat on longer as temperatures tumbled added still more to the month’s energy costs.
“Guess we are all going to have to get 2nd jobs, possibly 3rd jobs for some,” a resident of the South Peace Haven neighborhood in Winston-Salem posted on Nextdoor. “It's just getting crazy. Or we could freeze and starve, hmmm something to think about.”
Rates aside, some customers questioned why their bills also reflected spikes in the amount of gas they used.
“My gas USAGE was up 60% over last November,” a resident of the Buena Vista neighborhood in Winston-Salem commented on Nextdoor. “Makes no sense given similar average temps. And two of my neighbors’ usage went up exactly 60%.”
Actually, November temperatures were not similar at all for 2020 and 2021.
Utilities often use measurements known as Heating Degree Days (HDD) and Cooling Degree Days (CDD) to gauge demand. HDD reflects the number of degrees the average daily temperature falls below 65. In November 2021, the cumulative HDD was 330. That represented a 40% decrease from the 555 recorded in November 2020.
But with an HDD total of 187 this October, there was a 76% month-to-month increase in November.
‘Additional hardships’
PNG said the rate increase, which was approved by the N.C. Public Utilities Commission, was necessary to cover the increasing costs of natural gas and to pay for infrastructure improvements.
“We recognize we still are in challenging economic times, and rate increases, combined with approaching cold weather and higher natural gas prices, create additional hardships for some customers,” said Sasha Weintraub, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president.
PNG purchases natural gas and passes the cost directly to customers. Rate adjustments help the company keep pace with volatile prices.
"Natural gas market prices are higher due to the economic recovery from strong natural gas demand from last winter, along with slower than anticipated production this year,” said Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets, analysis and standards at the American Gas Association. “However, the U.S. natural gas market remains well supplied and is prepared to serve customers throughout the winter. The weather and the market can impact utility bills, and consumer conservation can help reduce bill impacts.”
PNG offers these tips to lower monthly energy bills:
- Make sure air ducts from your home's furnace and central air conditioner are properly sealed. Ducts that leak into the attic or crawl space can substantially increase your heating and cooling bills.
- Use caulk, seal and weather-stripping on all seams, cracks and openings to the outside. This can save 10% to 20% on heating and cooling bills, PNG says.
- Install “smart” thermostats that allow you to program when and how much your home is heated.
- Set your water heater temperature to 120 degrees, or consider installing an on-demand or tankless water heater that only heats water when you need it.
- If needed, add insulation to your ceiling, floors and walls to reduce energy demand.
To avoid costly spikes in their bills, customers can participate in PNG’s Equal Payment Program, which allows them to pay predictable bills by adding up annual natural gas usage and then dividing it into the same payment amount each month.
But rising rates and demand can make payments under the program less predictable in the long term.
One Winston-Salem customer posted on Nextdoor that under the plan, she paid $32 a month from 2015 until April 2020, when PNG raised her payment to $40. Then, in February, the company informed her that she would now owe $52 a month.
Qualifying customers can get help through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which provides winter heating assistance to pay for gas, electricity and other methods customers use to heat their homes.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
