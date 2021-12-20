Natural gas rate hike leads to sticker shock for some customers

Many Piedmont Natural Gas customers were hit with a double whammy this month when they opened their bills for November service.

A newly imposed rate hike went into effect on the same bill that covered a month when average temperatures in the Piedmont Triad dipped from 62 degrees in October to 47 degrees in November, according to the National Weather Service.

In announcing the Nov. 1 rate increase, PNG said the average customer would pay about $11.24 per month, or $136 per year, based just on the change in price. Keeping the heat on longer as temperatures tumbled added still more to the month’s energy costs.

“Guess we are all going to have to get 2nd jobs, possibly 3rd jobs for some,” a resident of the South Peace Haven neighborhood in Winston-Salem posted on Nextdoor. “It's just getting crazy. Or we could freeze and starve, hmmm something to think about.”

Rates aside, some customers questioned why their bills also reflected spikes in the amount of gas they used.