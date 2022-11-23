NC Attorney General requests loan breaks for customers of bankrupt solar firm

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein on Tuesday asked lenders to suspend payments and interest for customers who took out loans to buy still uninstalled or incomplete solar power systems from a company that filed for bankruptcy Oct. 7.

The request covers loans for panels installed by Mooresville-based Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar.

Stein and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a group of nine state AGs who made the request through a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross River Bank, Sunlight Financial and Solar Mosaic.

“Pink Energy failed to deliver what it promised customers, and now these customers are on the hook for payments for a system that doesn't work,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “As I continue my investigation into Pink Energy, I’m asking these lenders to do the right thing and help lessen some of the financial burdens that Pink Energy customers are facing.”

According to the letter from the attorneys general, many of the customer complaints allege that Pink Energy made “false representations regarding the systems’ capabilities and anticipated electric bill reduction.”

Pink Energy also misrepresented customers’ eligibility for state or federal tax credits that could help pay down loans, the officials said.

“Now, many consumers are in a precarious financial position and facing increased monthly payments without a tax credit that would have made their loan payments more affordable,” Stein’s office said Tuesday.

Also signing the letter were the attorney s general from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.