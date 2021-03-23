NC bars, shops, gyms and more will be allowed larger crowds. Governor's order also recommends in-person learning.

Gov. Roy Cooper took perhaps his boldest step Tuesday for easing COVID-19 restrictions involving public venues and gatherings, along with K-12 schools.
The executive order allows the number of individuals gathering indoors to go from 25 to 50, while the outdoor cap goes from 50 to 100.
The order removes the 11 p.m. curfew on sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other establishments.
More people will be allowed in public spaces, although the governor's order requires those spaces to adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines.
* Venues allowed to reopen at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors include museums and aquariums; retail businesses; salons, personal care and grooming businesses; and tattoo parlors.
* Venues allowed to reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors include restaurants; breweries, wineries and distilleries; recreation areas, such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers; fitness and physical activity facilities, such as gyms and yoga studios; pools; and amusement parks.
* Venues allowed to reopen at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors include bars; movie theaters; gaming facilities; meeting, reception and conference spaces; lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs; auditoriums, arenas, and other venues for live performances; and sports arenas and fields, including professional, collegiate, and amateur.
The order allows movie theaters and gaming centers to operate at up to 75% capacity outdoors.
Cooper acknowledged that some businesses will not be able to reach their maximum occupancy allowed by his order.
Cooper's Executive Order No. 204 goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is set to expire at 5 p.m. April 30.
Cooper said easing restrictions is justified based on his criteria "of following the science and data with the dimmer switch approach."
"I'm pleased that we're holding steady and our (COVID-19) numbers are stable," Cooper said. "This allows our economy to move forward while protecting our health."
The order does not end the statewide mask mandate, as has been done by some Republican governors to mixed reviews.
Cooper cautioned that with each reopening stage, "it is as important as ever" for North Carolinians "to continue to social distance and use good judgment."
"This virus and its more contagious variants are still spreading, and we may need to be even more careful in that we will likely come into contact with more people when we leave our homes and go into public places," Cooper said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said North Carolinians "are in a promising place."
"With North Carolina’s COVID-19 key metrics improving and vaccinations increasing, we can responsibly use our dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions guided by science and data.”
Cohen said the differences in capacity settings are based primarily on determining the risk levels for COVID-19 exposure, which she said has been consistent throughout the pandemic.
"Activities and settings are lower risk when they involve interacting with fewer people, being outside, keeping masks on the entire time, keeping interactions with people short (under 15 minutes), staying physically distant, and avoiding singing, yelling and cheering," Cohen said.
School guidance
Cooper's executive order recommends that K-12 school districts "return to in-person instruction to the fullest extent possible," according to state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
That order also requires schools "to follow all of public health protocols in our StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit," which include wearing masks at all times and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas.
Cohen said the updated guidance aligns with the recently passed bipartisan law that represented a school-reopening compromise between Cooper and state Republican legislative leaders.
The governor's office said the updated Toolkit no longer require schools to do daily temperature checks and symptom screenings. However, schools "are also highly encouraged to conduct free screening testing as recommended by the CDC."
Brent Campbell, spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the updated school reopening guidance doesn't affect the system.
"As we stand right now — with elementary in Plan A and middle and high in Plan B — we are fully compliant with that legislation," Campbell said.
Campbell said the county Board of Education "could certainly exercise the option to make changes."
Reactions
Cooper's easing of social gathering restrictions is not likely to deter Republican legislative leaders from pursuing their own reopening legislation, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
"Legislators are viewing these reopening bills as possibly helping put some pressure on the governor to reopen more quickly," Dinan said.
"It's difficult to say whether the governor has actually felt much pressure on account of these legislative reopening bills, with the notable exception of an earlier school reopening bill, which likely prodded the governor to agree to a quicker school reopening timetable."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said he does not believe Cooper's latest reopening steps "will stop legislators from pursuing either their own reopening measures or substantial changes to the state Emergency Management Act."
Legislation has been re-introduced during the current session that would require the governor to get the approval of the majority of the 10-member Council of State regarding executive orders with statewide impact beyond a short period of time.
Republicans hold a 6-4 majority on the council.
Similar Council of State bills were passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2020, only to be vetoed by Cooper. Subsequent veto-override votes did not attract enough Democratic support in either chamber to succeed.
"(Republican) lawmakers have concerns about entrusting such far-reaching decisions about the state’s economy to one person," Kokai said. "Under current circumstances, Gov. Cooper could reverse any of his recent decisions at any time.
"Only action from the General Assembly can rein in the governor’s otherwise unchecked power," Kokai said.
Dinan said it is likely Cooper has confidence "that he could veto reopening bills and would have enough support from Democratic legislators to see his veto sustained, and in a way that has enabled him to proceed at his desired pace and timetable on reopening."
