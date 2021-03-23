NC bars, shops, gyms and more will be allowed larger crowds. Governor's order also recommends in-person learning.

The order allows movie theaters and gaming centers to operate at up to 75% capacity outdoors.

Cooper acknowledged that some businesses will not be able to reach their maximum occupancy allowed by his order.

Cooper's Executive Order No. 204 goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is set to expire at 5 p.m. April 30.

Cooper said easing restrictions is justified based on his criteria "of following the science and data with the dimmer switch approach."

"I'm pleased that we're holding steady and our (COVID-19) numbers are stable," Cooper said. "This allows our economy to move forward while protecting our health."

The order does not end the statewide mask mandate, as has been done by some Republican governors to mixed reviews.

Cooper cautioned that with each reopening stage, "it is as important as ever" for North Carolinians "to continue to social distance and use good judgment."