NC breaks more records for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, positive test rates

COVID trends

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for weeks.

Also in Wednesday's report the Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 821, up 18 from Tuesday's report and up 44 from the previous daily high of 759 on Sunday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

"What we have seen in this second wave of COVID is an increase of COVID activity in our rural counties, many that didn't have this level of activity in April and May," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health Inc. "It's just hit those rural counties harder this time around.

"Frankly, I'm seeing groups of people not taking the precautions that they need to, and that's driving the activity as well."