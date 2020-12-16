NC breaks more records for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, positive test rates

The Thanksgiving-period COVID-19 surge has produced record highs for deaths, hospitalizations and positive test rates statewide.
Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 98 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, more than on any other day since the onset of the pandemic. The previous daily high for deaths was 82 reported on Dec. 2. A total of 5,979 have died as a result of COVID-19.
The state also had a record-high positive test rate, with 12.5% out of 37,467 tests conducted Monday. The previous high was 11.7%, first set on Dec. 7 and tied on Dec. 10.
There are 2,811 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with the virus, topping the previous high of 2,735 reported Tuesday.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said last week.
North Carolina also surpassed the 450,000 case threshold with 5,273 reported by DHHS.
For North Carolina, there have been 451,874 cases overall since late March. The daily high of 7,540 was reported Friday.
In Forsyth County's Wednesday report, there were 189 new cases and no additional deaths.
COVID trends
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for weeks.
Also in Wednesday's report the Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 821, up 18 from Tuesday's report and up 44 from the previous daily high of 759 on Sunday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
"What we have seen in this second wave of COVID is an increase of COVID activity in our rural counties, many that didn't have this level of activity in April and May," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health Inc. "It's just hit those rural counties harder this time around.
"Frankly, I'm seeing groups of people not taking the precautions that they need to, and that's driving the activity as well."
Cohen, Priest and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, have urged North Carolinians to get tested before attending any Christmas and New Year's Day gathering outside their immediate households.
Local update
Since March, Forsyth has report 17,224 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths. There have been 23 deaths reported so far in December.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.4% out of about 750 tests on Monday. The record high was 12.7% reported for Thursday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Wednesday, 80.7% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 13,904 out of 17,224. There were 3,131 active cases in the county.
Vaccine update
With this week’s arrival of the Pfizer vaccine and the expected arrival of the Moderna vaccine next week, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state has put its distribution plan into action.
The state expected to receive 85,000 Pfizer doses in this week’s first round.
The projected initial round of Moderna vaccines to North Carolina is about 175,000, half of which will be sent to long term care facilities.
Cooper said the current federal DHHS strategy is to inform states by 8 a.m. each Friday about how many doses they will be getting for the next week. Cooper said states have about 12 hours to notify the U.S. DHHS of the next week’s distribution plans.
Cohen said that, if the Moderna vaccines are delivered as projected by the federal government, there should be doses available for use in every county by the end of next week.
Cohen said the Pfizer vaccine will be utilized more in urban areas, and Moderna in rural and suburban areas because the Moderna vaccine doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers and is packed in smaller units.
Besides long-term care facilities, Moderna vaccine will be the primary resource at county health departments and pharmacies over time.
