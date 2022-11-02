NC clears Duke to add 1,200 megawatts of solar capacity

North Carolina regulators, poised to provide a roadmap by the end of year for Duke Energy’s efforts to meet state climate goals, have given the company some early direction.

The N.C. Utilities Commission on Tuesday issued an order authorizing Duke to add 1,200 megawatts of solar capacity this year through purchase agreements with developers of North Carolina projects.

The annual allotment is tied to a solar procurement program overseen by the commission and aimed at moving the state toward state emissions targets established in climate legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Cooper in October 2021.

Solar power is a critical element in Charlotte-based Duke’s mandate to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in its energy production by 70% compared to 2005 levels by the end of this decade, and reach “carbon-neutral” status by 2050.

Carbon dioxide is the biggest human contributor to climate change, and energy generation produces more emissions than any other sector. That’s why the utilities commission’s impending decision – due by the end of the year – on Duke’s so-called carbon plan is one of the most-anticipated regulatory rulings in the state’s history.

The climate legislation set a Dec. 31 deadline for commissioners to approve one of Duke’s multiple proposals or come up with their own plan.

In terms of new solar projects, Duke will have to engage in its own evaluations to narrow its new partnerships to 1,200 megawatts. The company has received 64 eligible solar proposals totaling nearly 5,000 megawatts.

Duke says its solar capacity has grown by 4,350 megawatts over the past decade.

The company and the utilities commission public staff recommended adding 1,200 megawatts this year, a total that disappointed environmental groups that weighed in during the public comment period ahead of the decision.

“The target for 2022 solar procurement for North Carolina is disappointingly low when we need more solar energy faster to meet the 2030 target” of a 70% reduction in emissions, Kathleen Sullivan, spokeswoman for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said Wednesday.

In their own joint filing with the commission, the SELC, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association recommended adding 1,800 megawatts of solar annually in 2022 through 2025 to hit Duke’s goal in one of its carbon-plan proposals to add 7,200 MW of new solar capacity by 2030.

“Given the estimated four-year delay between procurement and operation, there are four procurement years available” to ensure 7,200 megawatts of new solar is operational by 2030, the organizations argued in their filing.

One company alone, California-based Cypress Creek Renewables, has applied to Duke’s procurement program for six North Carolina projects totaling combined 480 megawatts of electricity — enough to power the equivalent of about 67,000 typical homes at one time.

Duke has proposed adding a mix of solar, wind, nuclear and – to the dismay of climate advocates – natural gas capacity to replace production at coal-fired plants as they are shuttered.