North Carolina reported 3,246 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, officials said Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that, as of noon Monday, 1,625 new cases were reported Sunday following 1,621 cases on Saturday.
The total state count is at 114,338 since mid-March. The highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481, reported July 18.
DHHS said that, as of 4 p.m. July 20, 78,707 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from the virus, or 78% of those who have contracted COVID-19. DHHS will provide its next update at 4 p.m. today.
Since North Carolina surpassed 2,000 new daily cases for the first time July 3, there have been nine daily case counts of at least 2,000. There also have been 12 daily case counts with at least 1,900.
Statewide, COVID-19 related deaths are at 1,790 after DHHS reported five deaths on Sunday.
As of noon Monday, there are 1,169 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Saturday. The record daily high of 1,188 was reported Wednesday.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state each day since July 7.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said that, as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, there are at least 4,607 cases in Forsyth, up 51 from Sunday's report. The number of COVID-19 deaths was unchanged at 41.
Forsyth health officials said on Friday that 3,008 residents are counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,558.
County health officials are expected to release a weekly COVID-19 surveillance report Tuesday.
The 16-county Triad region — officially called the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition — has more intensive-care beds in use, at 375, than any other region in the state, as well as second most inpatient beds in use at 2,881. Both counts include patients with and without COVID-19.
The Triad region has the state’s second highest total of adult COVID-19 patients in ICU at 74, unchanged from Saturday. It also has the second highest total of COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 237, down from 249 on Saturday.
Guilford County has at least 4,789 total cases, up 98 from Saturday, while the number of deaths is unchanged at 139.
There have been at least 17,803 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.8% of statewide cases. There have been at least 300 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.8% of the statewide total.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that North Carolina remains in what he called the “persistently moderately high” category for the pandemic.
He said Forsyth and Guilford are examples of the N.C. trends with case trends being modestly down in Forsyth and modestly up in Guilford over the past two weeks.
Ohl said he remains concerned about community spread expanding, particularly with indoor gatherings such as churches, family and neighborhood gatherings and people returning from vacations.
Positive rate
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since at least mid-May. It was at 8% as of noon Monday. There have been 1.63 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth, disclosed July 21, had 4,175 positive results out of 34,525 tests countywide for a 12.1% positive rate.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a 5% positive rate would be preferable.
