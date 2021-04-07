NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 for first time in three weeks

Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have surpassed the 1,000 daily count for the first time in three weeks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

Hospitalizations were at 1,025 as of noon Wednesday, up 43 from Tuesday's report. The last time hospitalizations were higher was 1,028 on March 13, while they were as low as 859 on March 27.

It is the first time in 30 days that the statewide count has been above 1,000 after reaching a peak of 3,990 on Jan. 14.

The 17-county Triad region reported 212 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up six from Tuesday.

The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations comes about five weeks after the the statewide stay-at-home curfew ended Feb. 26.

Two more of the key COVID-19 numbers — the positive test rate and daily case counts — were on the rise, while deaths appeared to have stabilized in recent weeks.

DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.7% based on 11,707 tests performed Monday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.