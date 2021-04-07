NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 for first time in three weeks

Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have surpassed the 1,000 daily count for the first time in three weeks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
Hospitalizations were at 1,025 as of noon Wednesday, up 43 from Tuesday's report. The last time hospitalizations were higher was 1,028 on March 13, while they were as low as 859 on March 27.
It is the first time in 30 days that the statewide count has been above 1,000 after reaching a peak of 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 212 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up six from Tuesday.
The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations comes about five weeks after the the statewide stay-at-home curfew ended Feb. 26.
Two more of the key COVID-19 numbers — the positive test rate and daily case counts — were on the rise, while deaths appeared to have stabilized in recent weeks.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.7% based on 11,707 tests performed Monday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
“I think we’re in as good a shape as we could be right now,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday in referencing the safety, efficacy and availability of COVID-19 vaccine and the number of North Carolinians already vaccinated.
“Although North Carolina remains in a stable position, we cannot let our guard down,” Cooper said.
“We would not have eased restrictions if we didn’t think it was time.”
Statewide update
There were 1,380 new cases statewide reported Wednesday, up from 870 on Tuesday and 1,054 on Monday.
Tuesday’s count was the lowest daily total since 893 on March 13. Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 924,810 cases of COVID-19.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 887,724 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.1% of the 922,560 cases at that time.
There were 23 additional deaths reported statewide Wednesday for a total of 12,212.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth update
DHHS reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 34 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth has had 363 COVID-19 related deaths, including 16 in March and two so far in April.
There have been 33,645 cases since the onset of the pandemic. Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 37 consecutive days.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 3.2% of 500 tests performed Monday.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 361 deaths in the county as of Saturday.
At that time, there were 195 males and 166 females who had died from COVID-19-related illnesses.
A total of 106 of those individuals were 85 to 94 years.
Another 99 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 68 deaths.
Forty-eight deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Twenty individuals were 95 and older.
Fifteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
The count includes 224 white, 97 Black, 25 Hispanic and three Asian residents. Twelve individuals were of unknown race or ethnicity.
As of Saturday, there were 32,385 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.5% of the 33,551 cases at that time.
Vaccinations
As of noon Wednesday, at least 171,491 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 97,507 adults receiving the first dose, or about 25.5% of county residents, and 76,984 receiving both doses, or 19.4% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 5.39 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.53 million by medical providers and 859,251 through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.2 million and 202 million, respectively, as of Wednesday.
There have been 157,267 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 38.9% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 26.6% both doses.
For those ages 65 and older, 73.1% have received at least one dose and 66% are considered fully vaccinated.
