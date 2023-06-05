Registrations for electric vehicles in North Carolina climbed 14% in the first quarter of 2023, reaching nearly 61,500, state figures show.

In the Triad’s two largest counties, Guilford experienced a 12% increase and now tops 2,500 plug-in vehicles, while Forsyth’s total rose 10% and passed the 1,500 mark, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Statewide, there were 71 “zero-emission” cars and trucks – defined by NCDOT as electric and plug-in electric – per 10,000 registered vehicles of all kinds as of March 31. Guilford had 60 and Forsyth 52 per 10,000.

North Carolina’s two largest counties continue to skew statewide figures upward.

Wake County’s more than 15,300 EVs accounted for 184 plug-ins per 10,000 registered vehicles while Mecklenburg, with nearly 10,400 electric vehicles, had a rate of 131 per 10,000.

In addition to being North Carolina’s largest populations centers, the Raleigh and Charlotte areas also are home to Tesla’s two existing sales center. Tesla has accounted for more than two-thirds of all EV sales in North Carolina over the past five years.