NC exceeds 1,000 hepatitis A cases since outbreak began. Forsyth is fourth with 62.

North Carolina has surpassed 1,000 reported cases of hepatitis A associated with a national outbreak that began in April 2017, according to the state Department of Health and Human Service.

About 63% of the N.C. cases have required hospitalization, and 16 people have died between April 1, 2018, and July 20, 2021.

Of those cases, 495 have been found this year, with 13% of those individuals also infected with hepatitis B, and 48% with hepatitis C.

Individuals with hepatitis A may be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Forsyth County, with 62 cases, is ranked fourth among the 59 counties with at least one case over the time period.

Forsyth also has the most cases among the state’s five urban counties, compared with Durham County with nine, Guilford County with 16, Mecklenburg County with 53 and Wake County with 17.

Hepatitis A, a communicable disease, is the inflammation of the liver caused by a ribonucleic virus.