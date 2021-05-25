NC exceeds 13,000 COVID-19 related deaths. New case counts continue to shrink

North Carolina has surpassed the 13,000 threshold for COVID-19 related deaths as new cases decline and other key numbers stabilize.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that the state had 17 more COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 13,004 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were no additional deaths in Forsyth County, keeping the overall count at 379 and five so far for May.

Meanwhile, the state edged closer to 1 million COVID-19 total cases since the pandemic began, with DHHS reporting 525 new cases, down 56 from Monday's count.

The number of new cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina hasn't been this low since August 17, when the new case count was 431.

The overall statewide total is at 998,701.

For Forsyth, DHHS reported 24 new cases for a total of 36,29 since the onset of the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.