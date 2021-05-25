NC exceeds 13,000 COVID-19 related deaths. New case counts continue to shrink

North Carolina has surpassed the 13,000 threshold for COVID-19 related deaths as new cases decline and other key numbers stabilize.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that the state had 17 more COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 13,004 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were no additional deaths in Forsyth County, keeping the overall count at 379 and five so far for May.
Meanwhile, the state edged closer to 1 million COVID-19 total cases since the pandemic began, with DHHS reporting 525 new cases, down 56 from Monday's count.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina hasn't been this low since August 17, when the new case count was 431.
The overall statewide total is at 998,701.
For Forsyth, DHHS reported 24 new cases for a total of 36,29 since the onset of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS reported Monday that 972,066 North Carolinians were considered recovered from a COVID-19 infection, about 97.5% of those who have tested positive.
The county health department said that, as of May 15, there were 34,907 residents considered recovered from coronavirus, or 97.2% of the estimated 35,900 cases at that time.
COVID-19 metrics
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 4.2% based on 15,836 tests performed Sunday. The rate has gone up in the past four reports after reaching a recent low of 3.2% on May 18-19.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.8% of about 275 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 699 in Tuesday’s report, up 19 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 159 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that almost all of the current COVID-19 patients in its system were not vaccinated before becoming infected. Most are considered in the moderate-to-severe category for illness.
"Community spread is still occurring in pockets, particularly in places where there were fewer cases earlier in the pandemic, which reflect lower vaccination rates," Priest said.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 110,294 people for the week that began May 17, marking the sixth consecutive week in which vaccinations have declined.
It also is the lowest weekly count since 50,776 for the week that began Dec. 28.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Tuesday, 42.4% of North Carolinians have received at least one dose and 38.1% are fully vaccinated. About 76.5% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 133,649 county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 35%, while 122,356 have been fully vaccinated, or 32%.
The Forsyth health department offers walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The clinic is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A walk-up first-dose event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Sims Recreation Center, 1256 Adler St., in Winston-Salem.
Novant continues to operate its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Appointments and walk-up slots are available.
