NC getting $171M to cut emissions; Triad gets $2M this year

North Carolina is set to receive nearly $171 million in federal funding over a five-year period for projects aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in the state.

The money represents the state’s portion of $6.4 billion allocated through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program, part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

The Triad will get nearly $2 million in funding through the plan this year, with more coming as the funds are distributed annually through 2026.

The Carbon Reduction Program will fund a range of projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from “on-road highway sources,” according to USDOT’s announcement of the funding Thursday.

Carbon dioxide, which is produced by gasoline-powered vehicles, is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

Examples of potential projects include transitioning to electric vehicles, creating bus rapid-transit corridors, and developing routes and programs for electric scooters and bicycles, USDOT said.

The plan requires states to work with regional metropolitan planning organizations to develop strategies and design projects.

Funds will be released annually over a five-year period.

Winston-Salem is set to receive $875,770 of the money this year. Greensboro’s 2022 allocation is more than $698,000, and High Point will get nearly $373,000.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

