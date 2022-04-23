 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC getting $171M to cut emissions; Triad gets $2M this year

North Carolina is set to receive nearly $171 million in federal funding over a five-year period for projects aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in the state.

The money represents the state’s portion of $6.4 billion allocated through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program, part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

The Triad will get nearly $2 million in funding through the plan this year, with more coming as the funds are distributed annually through 2026.

The Carbon Reduction Program will fund a range of projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from “on-road highway sources,” according to USDOT’s announcement of the funding Thursday.

Carbon dioxide, which is produced by gasoline-powered vehicles, is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

Examples of potential projects include transitioning to electric vehicles, creating bus rapid-transit corridors, and developing routes and programs for electric scooters and bicycles, USDOT said.

The plan requires states to work with regional metropolitan planning organizations to develop strategies and design projects.

Funds will be released annually over a five-year period.

Winston-Salem is set to receive $875,770 of the money this year. Greensboro’s 2022 allocation is more than $698,000, and High Point will get nearly $373,000.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

Geneva Bryant is the mother of Christopher Bryant, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. She said in a recent interview that she always believed that her son and the four other boys had nothing to do with Jones' death. A hearing, starting Monday, of a panel of three superior court judges will help determine if those men will be exonerated. 

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Sean Flynn, a Winston-Salem police detective, told a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he wanted to elicit a response from the 15-year-old boy he was interrogating when he falsely told the boy he could face the death penalty. That boy, Jermal Tolliver, and four of his friends -- Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen, Christopher Bryant and Dorrell Brayboy -- would be convicted in two separate trials for the murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. Jones, 61, was brutally attacked in the carport of his home on Nov. 15, 2002. The teenagers are now men in their 30s, and one of them is dead. Four of them are trying to convince a panel of three superior court judges that they are innocent. 

