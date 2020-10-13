NC going in the wrong direction on COVID-19 trends, health secretary cautions. Almost 20% of state's residents have been tested.

Cohen has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 socioeconomic restrictions.

"Our current worsening trends don't link to any one place, any one age group or any one type of activity," Cohen said. "When people don't wear face masks and don't stay physically apart, this virus spreads.

"We need to do all we can to turn these trends around. We do not want to have to go backward," which could include reinstating pandemic restrictions, she said.

North Carolina moved to 3,816 COVID-19 deaths after an additional 43 were reported Tuesday. There have been 237 in October.

The daily case report of 1,734 sent the overall total cases in North Carolina to 234,481.

Meanwhile, the state remained near a two-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1,103, down six from Monday. The most recent high is 1,122 on Aug. 11.

The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Oct. 5 for the first time since Aug. 20, and has remained above that mark every day since.

Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 33.4% from 175,815 to 234,481 as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The death toll has increased by 32.1% from 2,889 to 3,816.