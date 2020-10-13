NC going in the wrong direction on COVID-19 trends, health secretary cautions. Almost 20% of state's residents have been tested.

Nearly 20% of North Carolinians have had at least one COVID-19 test during the pandemic, while 4.2% have had multiple tests, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.
As of noon Monday, about 2.07 million North Carolinians have had at least one test result listed in DHHS' surveillance system. About 453,000 are listed with at least two test results.
"NCDHHS continues to work with labs to bring them all online to electronically report both positive and negative lab results, but not all negative test results are yet included in our database," DHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor said Tuesday.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, cautioned Tuesday that COVID-19 trends in North Carolina, as in much of the country, "are going in the wrong direction."
Perhaps the most concerning of the trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 7.1% percentage positive rate out of Sunday's 31,886 tests.
Cohen has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 socioeconomic restrictions.
"Our current worsening trends don't link to any one place, any one age group or any one type of activity," Cohen said. "When people don't wear face masks and don't stay physically apart, this virus spreads.
"We need to do all we can to turn these trends around. We do not want to have to go backward," which could include reinstating pandemic restrictions, she said.
North Carolina moved to 3,816 COVID-19 deaths after an additional 43 were reported Tuesday. There have been 237 in October.
The daily case report of 1,734 sent the overall total cases in North Carolina to 234,481.
Meanwhile, the state remained near a two-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 1,103, down six from Monday. The most recent high is 1,122 on Aug. 11.
The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Oct. 5 for the first time since Aug. 20, and has remained above that mark every day since.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 33.4% from 175,815 to 234,481 as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The death toll has increased by 32.1% from 2,889 to 3,816.
On Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 169 allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
Since Phase 3 began Oct 2, the total case count has jumped 9.2% from 214,684 to 234,481 as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The death toll has increased by nearly 5.8% from 3,608 to 3,816.
Cohen said she and Gov. Roy Cooper do not have "a magic number or any one metric that we look at when we make these (restrictions) decisions. These metrics are all interrelated."
"I know folks are weary of this virus and the three Ws (wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, wash your hands)," Cohen said. "As we did ease restrictions, everyone relaxed a little too much."
"We're seeing the changing of the seasons, with more opportunities for the virus to spread. That's why we have to be even more vigilant."
Latest numbers
For Forsyth County, there were 60 new cases reported Tuesday for a total of 7,742. The Forsyth death total remained at 105.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of noon Tuesday: 6,875 out of 7,742, or about 88.8%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of noon Tuesday: 762.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 4.2% out of about 800 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 206,471 (about 88.7%).
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Sunday: 233, the second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Tuesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 20,630 tests Monday, raising the overall total to 3.44 million.
