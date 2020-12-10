NC GOP openly defies COVID-19 orders and recommendations with a party and few masks

Most of the photographs showed guests standing up and mingling with one another.

DHHS guidelines also say that these events can be only be seated with groups of guests six-feet apart in all directions. Guests are not allowed to get up unless to use the restroom or obtain food and drinks. In the photographs, pedestal rounds banquet tables, used for standing, are seen being used in the venue.

The venue is also supposed to enforce mask-wearing in its facility. Under the governor’s current executive order law enforcement can enforce the mask mandate both for the business and the individuals in violation.

GOP claims

In an interview about the events last week, Wigginton assured The News & Observer that the events would be seated, people would be directed to stay in their seats. He said they would be told they must wear a mask. He added that hand sanitizer would be provided.

When asked why GOP Chair Michael Whatley is frequently photographed without a mask at various large functions Wigginton said, “I will bullying him into wearing a mask.”

That didn’t happen.