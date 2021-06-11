NC Gov. keeps COVID-19 emergency responses in place through July 30

Cooper also cited the Summer Cash drawings unveiled Thursday, saying they were organized using tools made available by the statewide emergency order.

The lottery features four $1 million cash prizes, four $125,000 drawings toward post-secondary education, and a provision allowing two entries for each newly vaccinated person.

Too much power?

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Cooper should end the emergency order precisely because of how well the bulk of North Carolinians have listened to recommendations from Cooper and Cohen.

"The governor made it clear early on that (a positive COVID-19 test rate) below 5% was a critical goal to return to normal," Lambeth said.

"We have shots still being given, we have people in the hospital trending down, as are deaths.

"It is time to get real and drop these emergency orders," Lambeth said.

Copper's decision to extend the statewide emergency order by another six weeks "is based more on (his) desire to maintain control over people’s activity and to keep the federal money spigot open," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.