NC governor not ready to tighten restrictions but warns COVID-19 metrics are headed in the 'wrong direction'

The task force said the most common denominator for the red zone states has been infections linked to family gatherings.

However, North Carolina was not in two other red zone categories: having at least 10% positive test rate the previous week; and having more than two deaths per 100,000 residents the previous week.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped nearly 36% from 175,815 to 238,939 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The death toll has increased by more than 34% from 2,889 to 3,874.

Perhaps the most concerning of the trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.5% percentage positive rate out of Tuesday's 20,327 tests.

Cohen has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 socioeconomic restrictions.

The hospitalization count, which was at 1,140 on Thursday, has been above the 1,000 mark since Oct. 5.

Cooper said that on Friday, the state plans to file North Carolina's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which would emphasize essential workers, residents of long-term care facilities and healthcare workers with an expected limited initial supply.