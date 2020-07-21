North Carolina has reached another daily high for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the number hitting 1,179. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that, as of noon Tuesday, there were 1,179 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus, up from 1,086. The previous peak was 1,142 on July 15.
There were 102,861 confirmed cases statewide, up 1,815 from Monday. The highest daily case total was 2,462 on July 11. COVID-19 related deaths rose by 26 to 1,668.
DHHS said that, as of 4 p.m. Monday, 78,707 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from the virus, or 78% of those who have contracted COVID-19.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that the county had 77 new cases, for at least 4,297 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths was unchanged at 41.
Health officials said 2,693 Forsyth residents were counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,563.
"As our cases continue to increase, we have noticed a trend of positive cases related to gatherings — birthday parties, cookouts, etc.," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director.
"With the summer season upon us, we all want to get together with friends, family, and neighbors. If you do gather at a home, please take precautions, such as not visiting the home of your friends or family if you do not feel well, staying 6 feet apart, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently with soap and water.”
Meanwhile, Guilford County has passed Forsyth in terms of total cases, with 4,314, up 116 from Monday. The number of deaths increased by two to 134.
There have been at least 16,341 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with at least 291 reported deaths.
Governor's concerns
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for delaying the state's second phase of reopening for a second time until at least Aug. 7.
Cooper has issued a statewide order requiring that face masks be worn in public settings.
Cooper and Cohen have a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues.
Forsyth updates
On Tuesday, Forsyth health officials provided the weekly county surveillance update.
Individuals between the ages of 15 and 44 account for the majority (56.1%) of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, while those ages 65 and older represent 8.6% and those ages 14 and under 9.6%.
About 56.4% — or 2,355 — of the county's cases are among Latino residents.
About 15.3% of cases, or 640, are among residents whose race or ethnicity is unknown. About 13%, or 542 cases, are among white residents. About 12.2%, or 508 cases, were among Black residents. Asian residents make up a little more than 3% of cases, at 130.
Of the 41 reported deaths, 26 were male and 15 female. There have been 23 deaths of people 65 and older and 12 in the 55-to-64 age group. Four people in the 45-to-54 age group have died. Two of the deaths were in the 25-to-34 group.
White residents make up 16 of the deaths, followed by 11 Black residents, 10 Latino residents, three in the unknown category and one Asian resident.
The ZIP codes with the most cases are 27015 and 27107, both at 730 cases.
At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates had tested positive as of Friday. The next DHHS update on nursing home, residential care facilities, and jails and prisons will be released at 4 p.m. today.
The health department will conduct its next testing event at Shiloh Baptist Church at 916 E. 12th St. in Winston-Salem. Testing times will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. To register and for more information on testing, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate.
Positive rates
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May but was down to 8% as of noon Tuesday. There have been 1.42 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth, disclosed Tuesday, had 4,175 positive results out of 34,525 tests countywide for a 12.1% positive rate.
Cohen has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat processing plants and long-term care centers.
On Tuesday, DHHS said it plans to deliver more than 900,000 masks and other infection control supplies to North Carolina Cooperative Extension county centers for distribution to farms and agricultural operations. The deliveries included hand sanitizer and cloth face coverings for workers to take home.
Among the counties that will receive the personal protective equipment include Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Forsyth and Guilford.
“Some of these supplies have been difficult for farmers to source as demand has exceeded supply," state Agriculture commissioner Steve Troxler said.
"I am grateful that farmworkers and farmers have been prioritized for these much-needed materials. The health of our farmers and farmworkers is very important because we all rely on them every day."
