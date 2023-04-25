Less than half of North Carolinians consider climate change an issue deserving urgent action while six out of 10 believe human activity such as the burning of fossil fuels is at least partially to blame for global warming, according to a newly released poll.

About 47% of more than 1,000 state residents surveyed by High Point University in March said they considered climate change an emergency and 39% believed it was not. The remaining 14% did not offer an opinion.

As for why the planet is warming, 35% agreed that actions such as the burning of fossil fuels are mostly to blame and 26% suggested it is a mix of human and natural factors. Another 20% said rising temperatures are caused primarily by “natural patterns in the earth's environment” while 10% said global warming doesn’t exist.

Climate scientists have identified emissions of heat-trapping pollution — primarily carbon dioxide — as the leading contributor to climbing temperatures in North Carolina, the U.S. and globally. Experts also believe that a warming atmosphere is contributing to the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather.

The poll illustrates that timelines and urgency surrounding weather-related trends are a matter of perspective, said Christopher J. Fowler, associate professor of chemistry and director of environmental studies at High Point University.

“Climate and environmental scientists have observed changes in Earth’s temperature and climate patterns that generally span over thousands of years now taking place in a much shorter timeframe; most notably over the last 40 to 50 years,” Fowler noted. “It seems that most of us are concerned with what we are facing right now or over a handful of years, rather than the longer term impacts human activity has on the planet.”

In the new poll, which the university said has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%, a majority (55%) of North Carolinians said they think that extreme weather events in the U.S. over the past few years are related to climate change. Less than one-third (29%) responded that there is no correlation and 16% didn’t offer an opinion.

But just 37% said they worry that they or a family member would be impacted by severe weather compared to 47% who weren’t concerned.

When it comes to addressing climate change, 46% of North Carolinians said the federal government is not doing enough, 18% believed the response has been adequate and 20% suggested the government should not be involved at all.

Almost half (47%) of respondents said they think the condition of the environment for the next generation will be worse than it is now. Less than one-third (29%) predict it will be the same and 11% believe it will be better.