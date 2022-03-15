NC health secretary outlines priorities in current COVID-19 phase

The order also allows the state health director to continue to issue standing orders for testing and treatment that aid K-12 schools and rural health departments.

“We have been very intentional about reducing the impact of our response on individuals, balancing how to protect individuals’ lives with their livelihood throughout the course of the pandemic,” Kinsley said.

“There are many other provisions and flexibilities that the state of emergency has allowed that have had their moment.

“We have been able to mitigate and walk away from the vast majority of those,” Kinsley said. “These are just the remaining pieces that, quite honestly, that our teams cannot find another way to mitigate now.”

Kinsley said it is more appropriate currently to have consistent statewide policies and procedures through the emergency order rather than individual systems and facilities coming up with their own plan.

“The flexibility that remains in the executive order for the state of emergency (is) incredibly specific to those facilities that serve individuals most at risk,” Kinsley said.