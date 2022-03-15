NC health secretary outlines priorities in current COVID-19 phase

The state’s health secretary told a legislative oversight committee Tuesday that the shift toward living with COVID-19 has altered how the state measures and balances prevention and risk.
Kody Kinsley told the committee that during the current overall decline in key COVID-19 metrics the state has placed more importance on a different set of metrics.
Those include: focusing on early-warning indicators, such as wastewater surveillance; addressing community exposure risks to limit spread in case of the arrival of another variant; monitoring COVID-19 hospital admissions; continuing to promote vaccinations and boosters; measuring where current and future community spread is occurring demographically and geographically; and reacting quickly to the presence of new variants.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and co-chairman of the committee, asked Kinsley about trends over the past two weeks as most K-12 schools have shifted to mask-option policies indoors and “it’s almost like it is business as usual” across the state.
Kinsley said that key COVID-19 metrics have followed a similar “remarkably consistent” path over the past two weeks as over the omicron spread that began in late December.
“About 60% to 70% of those presenting themselves with infection and requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated, as well as those with co-morbidities who are at higher risk” from health conditions,” Kinsley said.
“About 5% of those hospitalized (with COVID-19) have been boosted.”
Kinsley said DHHS is monitoring the spread of the BA.2 omicron variant that represents about 2.5% of new cases in North Carolina, about 10% nationally, but is widespread in China and several European countries.
“The level of its severity remains to be seen,” Kinsley said.
“We will continue to watch these variants and will message that appropriately to the public so they understand how they manage their risk.”
Kinsley said he remains confident that a third booster vaccine dose is providing adequate protection from COVID-19, although he continued to stress that unvaccinated individuals remain the most vulnerable to infection, hospitalization and death.
Emergency order
Several Republican legislative leaders have demanded that Gov. Roy Cooper end his statewide pandemic emergency order as the key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline.
Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, and a committee co-chairman, said Tuesday that the existence of the order remains “a cloud over” the state.
Kinsley said the order remains necessary to keep federal assistance, including staffing and access to testing and vaccines, available to areas still in need, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and facilities that treat behavioral health and addictions.
The order also allows the state health director to continue to issue standing orders for testing and treatment that aid K-12 schools and rural health departments.
“We have been very intentional about reducing the impact of our response on individuals, balancing how to protect individuals’ lives with their livelihood throughout the course of the pandemic,” Kinsley said.
“There are many other provisions and flexibilities that the state of emergency has allowed that have had their moment.
“We have been able to mitigate and walk away from the vast majority of those,” Kinsley said. “These are just the remaining pieces that, quite honestly, that our teams cannot find another way to mitigate now.”
Kinsley said it is more appropriate currently to have consistent statewide policies and procedures through the emergency order rather than individual systems and facilities coming up with their own plan.
“The flexibility that remains in the executive order for the state of emergency (is) incredibly specific to those facilities that serve individuals most at risk,” Kinsley said.
“What I would worry the most about quickly ending the state of emergency and affecting those flexibilities.”
Kinsley said DHHS is ready to sit down with legislators to “try to craft together a pragmatic way forward.”
Kinsley added that “while it is great that COVID is in a very different place now for the vast majority of the public ... we know those facilities are not coming out of this pandemic the way they started it and that has many practical implications.
“If we can manage through those, that would be a good first start.”
Forsyth, statewide updates
New COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Forsyth County in the latest DHHS update with no additional related deaths reported.
Forsyth was listed with 17 new cases in Tuesday’s report, following 15 in Monday’s report.
The Forsyth case count is at 91,747 since the pandemic began.
A total of 18 deaths have been reported in the county so far in March. In February, Forsyth reported 69 COVID-related deaths, following 73 in January.
January and February saw the highest and second highest COVID-19 death tolls since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 779 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.
Statewide, there were five additional COVID-related deaths since Monday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total to 22,966.
Statewide, 649 new cases were reported in Tuesday’s report, compared with 373 on Monday, 955 Sunday and 1,802 Saturday.
DHHS cautioned that Tuesday’s update is incomplete, citing it is “investigating an issue resulting in lower-than-expected total tests today” that particularly affect the positive test rate metrics.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 3.3% on Monday. The statewide rate was 2.6%.
336-727-7376