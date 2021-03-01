NC hits 3-month low in new COVID-19 cases. Forsyth goes 5 days without a related death reported.

All key COVID-19 metrics — both statewide and in Forsyth County — continued to show improvements over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
The latest report represents two days' worth of COVID-19 data.
North Carolina recorded 1,466 new cases reported for Sunday after reporting 2,256 on Saturday.
That's the lowest daily case count since 1,521 on Nov. 9.
The overall total for the pandemic is 861,170, 97,942 of which were in February.
There were 42 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend for an overall total of 11,254.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide, 1,319 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Monday, down 95 from Saturday.
Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,279 on Nov. 12. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 32 of the last 35 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 297 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down 29 from Saturday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
The state’s positive test rate was at 5.5% out of 40,624 tests conducted Saturday.
The 4.5% positive test rate reported for Feb. 23 was the lowest statewide since 4.6% on Sept. 24.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Forsyth updates
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County continues to trend below the 100 mark, along with no COVID-19 related deaths for a fifth consecutive day.
Forsyth had not gone five consecutive days without a COVID-19 related death since October.
There were 127 new cases listed for Forsyth over the weekend for an overall total of 31,866.
New cases have been below 100 for eight of the past 10 days.
Still, there were 67 COVID-19 related deaths during February, making it the deadliest month for the pandemic.
The overall COVID-19 death toll remains at 345 in Forsyth County.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 5.7% out of about 1,750 tests conducted Thursday.
