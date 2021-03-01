NC hits 3-month low in new COVID-19 cases. Forsyth goes 5 days without a related death reported.

All key COVID-19 metrics — both statewide and in Forsyth County — continued to show improvements over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

The latest report represents two days' worth of COVID-19 data.

North Carolina recorded 1,466 new cases reported for Sunday after reporting 2,256 on Saturday.

That's the lowest daily case count since 1,521 on Nov. 9.

The overall total for the pandemic is 861,170, 97,942 of which were in February.

There were 42 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend for an overall total of 11,254.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Statewide, 1,319 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Monday, down 95 from Saturday.

Hospitalizations are at the lowest level since 1,279 on Nov. 12. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 32 of the last 35 days.