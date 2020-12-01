NC hits daily highs for hospitalizations, positive test rate

Forsyth has an overall case total of 13,538 since mid-March.

The record daily high of 268 was reported Friday. The first time that Forsyth surpassed 200 cases was the 211 reported on Nov. 19.

In fact, the last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16, with 76.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday in Forsyth, with the total remaining at 166.

There were 45 coronavirus-related deaths reported for Forsyth in November, by far the deadliest month of the pandemic. The previous high was 28 during August.

The latest Forsyth Department of Public Health COVID-19 surveillance report, released Tuesday, listed a more detailed breakdown of deaths by ages as of Saturday.

There have been 47 deaths of those ages 75 to 84, followed by 37 for those ages 85 to 94, 32 for those ages 65 to 74, 29 for those ages 55 to 64, nine for those ages 45 to 54, seven for those ages 95 and older, two for those ages 25 to 34 and one for those ages 35 to 44.

There have been 90 deaths involving white residents, 51 Blacks, 21 Hispanic, one Asian and one whose race is not known.