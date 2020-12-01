NC hits daily highs for hospitalizations, positive test rate

North Carolina has hit another in a series of daily high for COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test rates.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there are 2,033 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus.
That's up 67 from the previous high of 1,966 reported Monday. The state has reached a daily high for hospitalizations each of the past four days.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported a record statewide positive test rate of 10.2% for the 33,021 tests done Sunday. The previous high was 9.5% reported on Monday.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold at 3 p.m. Tuesday his next COVID-19 update. On Nov 23, Cooper tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11.
Cooper said at that time "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do."
Local and state public health officials have expressed concern about another surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Forsyth update
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth continued on a mini downward pattern, with 117 reported Tuesday after 133 on Monday and 214 on Sunday.
Forsyth has an overall case total of 13,538 since mid-March.
The record daily high of 268 was reported Friday. The first time that Forsyth surpassed 200 cases was the 211 reported on Nov. 19.
In fact, the last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16, with 76.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday in Forsyth, with the total remaining at 166.
There were 45 coronavirus-related deaths reported for Forsyth in November, by far the deadliest month of the pandemic. The previous high was 28 during August.
The latest Forsyth Department of Public Health COVID-19 surveillance report, released Tuesday, listed a more detailed breakdown of deaths by ages as of Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
There have been 47 deaths of those ages 75 to 84, followed by 37 for those ages 85 to 94, 32 for those ages 65 to 74, 29 for those ages 55 to 64, nine for those ages 45 to 54, seven for those ages 95 and older, two for those ages 25 to 34 and one for those ages 35 to 44.
There have been 90 deaths involving white residents, 51 Blacks, 21 Hispanic, one Asian and one whose race is not known.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Triad hospitalizations
The 17-county Triad region had 553 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Tuesday, down two from the previous high of 555 reported Monday.
No region in North Carolina has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including the Charlotte region, which had 516 as of Tuesday.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is made up of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The Triad has had the state's highest regional hospitalization every day since Oct. 28.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.7% out of 750 tests on Sunday. The record high for Forsyth is 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
By comparison, Forsyth's positive test percent had dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past six weeks.
State update
The COVID-19 surge continued statewide, with DHHS reporting 2,883 new cases Tuesday. The highest-ever daily case count for North Carolina remains the 4,514 reported Nov. 22.
There were 23 additional deaths reported statewide.
As of noon Tuesday, North Carolina is at 367,395 total cases and 5,284 deaths.
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has more than doubled, up 109% from 175,815 to 367,395 as of noon Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 82.9% from 2,889 to 5,284.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 71.1% from 214,684 to 367,395. The death toll is up 46.4% from 3,608 to 5,284.
DHHS' next semiweekly reports on child-care, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities are scheduled to be released at 4 p.m. today.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.