NC hits five-month high in new COVID cases. Hospitalizations higher than in 3 months.

"Case totals are going up, and people are going 'it's the delta variant,' but they have to remember a good part of it is that we stopped paying attention to COVID in May," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health.

On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”

There were concerns at the time about an honor system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.

"We dropped all our distancing and masking, with people going back to bars and doing what they were doing pre-pandemic, which I don't blame people for doing that," Ohl said. "That has more of a component to our case rise all in all than the delta variant."

Ohl said the delta variant appears to be spreading foremost in households, with the rate of infection in those settings rising from 20% before delta variant arrived to about 40% now.