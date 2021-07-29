NC hits five-month high in new COVID cases. Hospitalizations higher than in 3 months.

The COVID-19 delta variant continues on its statewide surge with 3,268 new cases reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's higher than the state's daily count has been in five months.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County was reported with 82 new cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth County reported 86 new cases Tuesday, the highest daily total since Feb. 27, when 92 were reported.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 37,799 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus, with 765 new cases so far in July. There have been 431 COVID-19 related deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the daily case count could jump from an average of 36 in mid-July to between 80 and 100 by October unless more people get vaccinated. About 39% of adult county residents are unvaccinated.
In North Carolina, there have been 1.04 million COVID-19 cases and 13,618 COVID-19-related deaths, with the number of deaths up 12 since Wednesday’s report.
DHHS said more than 94% of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated, which puts them at higher risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous delta variant.
"Case totals are going up, and people are going 'it's the delta variant,' but they have to remember a good part of it is that we stopped paying attention to COVID in May," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
"We dropped all our distancing and masking, with people going back to bars and doing what they were doing pre-pandemic, which I don't blame people for doing that," Ohl said. "That has more of a component to our case rise all in all than the delta variant."
Ohl said the delta variant appears to be spreading foremost in households, with the rate of infection in those settings rising from 20% before delta variant arrived to about 40% now.
"The old fitness center outbreaks are starting to come back, with delta going to be more of a problem that the original COVID," Ohl said. He also cited outbreaks in summer camps where masking is limited or not followed.
"For most vaccinated people, COVID is evolving into a cold and an annoyance," Ohl said. "For those unvaccinated, it remains a serious issue."
Elevated numbers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at 1,141 as of noon Thursday, up 50 from Wednesday’s DHHS report.
The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was April 22, with 1,145.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3. Hospitalizations have increased for 21 consecutive days.
The 17-county Triad region, as defined by DHHS, had 212 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, up 12 from Wednesday’s report.
The statewide positive test rate dropped from 10.8% in Wednesday’s report to 9.3% in Thursday’s report.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 6.4% based on 775 tests conducted Tuesday.
Ohl said that, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Forsyth is on the low range of having substantial community spread.
"The good news is that it is not as bad as it is in other areas," Ohl said.
"But our cases are continuing to go up, and within a week we will be firmly in the substantial range, so we may as well start getting used to it now."
Vaccinations
One positive note among the statewide COVID-19 metrics is that, as of Thursday, 61% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 57% listed as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Thursday, 4.91 million adult North Carolinians were fully vaccinated.
About 4.55 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 361,795 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 180,924 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 47% of the county population, while 192,590 have had at least one dose, or 50%.
There are a few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough cases, Swift said.
Swift said he remains concerned about 65% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 24 being unvaccinated with the currently limited mask restrictions, “given you tend to be around more people, so there is more of a chance of being exposed.”