The Trad’s three major cities are positioned to benefit from a bipartisan N.C. House bill that would allow for the establishment of temporary event venues.

House Bill 603 cleared the House by a 105-0 vote on June 14. The bill has not been placed in a Senate committee. The law would be effective Oct. 1 if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, is the primary sponsor, while Rep. Ashton Wheeler Clemmons, D-Guilford, is a co-primary sponsor.

"If passed, this bill will encourage economic development, job creation and quality-of-life improvement via more entertainment," Hardister said.

HB603 would cover the state’s 10 largest cities, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, since they would be eligible as a municipality with at least 100,000 population.

The bill would allow a local government entity — by ordinance — to permit a temporary event venue for up to 72 hours.

A qualified venue would include “an existing publicly, privately owned building or structure suitable for use as a site for public or private events relating to entertainment, education, marketing, meetings, sales, trade shows and any other activities or occasions that the local government may, by ordinance, authorize.

Triad examples could be for the ACC and NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the Greensboro Coliseum, the Winston-Salem Open, the Wyndham Championship and the High Point Market.

Hardister said HB603 was filed "to clarify that cities can authorize temporary event permits for venues that do not have complete, permanent structures in place."

Hardister said he was asked to provide the clarity by Marty Kotis, a Greensboro real-estate developer who lives in Summerfield. Kotis said he wanted the city to provide a permit for facilities that would serve his Tracks Bazaar community event.

"Mr. Kotis contended that he only wanted to use the facility for periodic events, such as music entertainment, food truck festivals, craft beer, festivals, and so on," Hardister said.

"In addition, Mr. Kotis was informed that the city of Charlotte had issued temporary venue permits for similar facilities, while Greensboro was reluctant to do so.

"Based on conversations with Greensboro city staff, it wasn’t so much that they didn’t want to issue the permits; the concern is that they were not sure that they were allowed to do so per state law and building codes."

Only one temporary event venue would be permissible per lot or parcel of land. In most instances, there would be a limit of 24 temporary events per municipality per year.

The venues would be subject to inspection “to ensure that the health, safety and welfare of the public will not be impaired by attendance at or participation in a temporary event.” That includes fire safety and installing sufficient permanent and temporary toilet facilities.

Hardister said the language limits the temporary event venues to municipalities with at least 100,000 in population "is because cities of that size tend to have a more robust fire department. This was a compromise with the N.C. Fire Marshal."

"Safety standards would still need to be followed, and cities would be authorized to set forth basic safety guidelines for such venues. If this works well, as I suspect it will, then we could extend it to municipalities that have a population less than 100,000."

Calvin McRae, vice president of public policy for Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said the nonprofit group views HB603 "as a possible avenue of future funding for worthy institutions that could have real benefits for our communities.”

“This fund would provide grants to draw entertainment, musical, political, sporting or theatrical events, to sports facilities and venues."

Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem, said HB603 and the potential funds to be generated, “have been created for resources to bid on and host major events, like the Super Bowl.”

“It's my understanding the state is looking for events that draw national and or international audiences.

"Frankly, the Super Bowl in Charlotte would be an economic win for Winston-Salem as well, accommodating sponsors and fans and additional business through compression.”

Geiger said having the ability to create temporary event venues “could provide opportunities for Forsyth County with hosting major events.”

“We need to see what the final criteria looks like for funding and see how we can pursue.”