NC House bill would provide revenue boost to nonprofits employing the blind, visually impaired

The state House passed by a 106-2 vote Thursday a bipartisan bill that would provide a revenue boost to two Triad nonprofit groups that serve and employ people who are blind and visually impaired.
House Bill 654 was introduced April 22 with Reps. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, among the four co-primary sponsors.
The two most likely nonprofit groups benefit from the bill are IFB Solutions Inc. of Winston-Salem, which has production facilities in Winston-Salem and Asheville, and Industries of the Blind Inc. of Greensboro.
IFB is the largest employer of the blind in the United States, with about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.
Hardister and Lambeth promoted the legislation as a jobs bill.
The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. The law would go into effect Oct. 1 if signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
HB654 would require all state departments, institutions and agencies, whenever possible, to purchase and/or lease goods and services from nonprofit work centers for the blind and people with severe disabilities.
An amendment filed by Hardister on Thursday removed the requirement that cities and towns participate.
The nonprofit work centers would be required to “maintain the price of goods or services substantially in accord with that paid by government agencies for similar goods or services of equivalent quality.”
The nonprofits also would be required to submit bids and make offers to qualify under the proposed law.
For nonprofits to qualify, their 75% of their staff must be blind. The companies must also pay at least minimum wage.
Those agencies’ sources of supply would have to be approved, certified and contracted by the N.C. Secretary of Administration.
David Horton, IFB Solutions’ president and chief executive, said Thursday that "the decision to pass HB654 in the House of Representatives moves the state in the right direction by requiring the use of its purchasing power to provide job opportunities for its citizens who are blind and severely disabled."
Legislators’ support
Hardister said HB654 would help the nonprofits generate additional revenue so they can provide additional assistance to their employees and communities.
“It can be fairly expensive for employers to purchase, install and maintain workplace accommodation for people who are visually impaired, creating another barrier for job seekers who are legally blind,” Hardister said.
Hardister said the two Triad nonprofits “have demonstrated that they are able to produce quality products in mass quantities and fulfill large-scale, such as orders for the U.S. Defense Department, all while creating opportunities for people who have a disability.”
“This is a win-win scenario for taxpayers and for people who are visually impaired," he said. "This will lead to more jobs, higher pay and great self-confidence for people who have a visual impairment.”
Lambeth said the actions behind HB654 are long overdue and are an effort to help people who just need an opportunity.
“This bill is designed to give them that opportunity … and not disadvantage the state."
