NC House bill would provide revenue boost to nonprofits employing the blind, visually impaired

The nonprofit work centers would be required to “maintain the price of goods or services substantially in accord with that paid by government agencies for similar goods or services of equivalent quality.”

The nonprofits also would be required to submit bids and make offers to qualify under the proposed law.

For nonprofits to qualify, their 75% of their staff must be blind. The companies must also pay at least minimum wage.

Those agencies’ sources of supply would have to be approved, certified and contracted by the N.C. Secretary of Administration.

David Horton, IFB Solutions’ president and chief executive, said Thursday that "the decision to pass HB654 in the House of Representatives moves the state in the right direction by requiring the use of its purchasing power to provide job opportunities for its citizens who are blind and severely disabled."

Legislators’ support

Hardister said HB654 would help the nonprofits generate additional revenue so they can provide additional assistance to their employees and communities.