As Gov. Roy Cooper prepares to announce his decisions about reopening K-12 schools, North Carolina experienced another surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The state is at a record high of 1,109 individuals hospitalized with the virus, up 39 from Monday. Cooper is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday with Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary.
Another 1,956 North Carolinians had tested positive for the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a total of 89,484 confirmed cases. There were an additional 42 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,552.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported the county had 54 new cases as of Tuesday for a total of at least 3,785. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 40.
Forsyth health officials reported that 2,418 individuals have recovered for an active case count of 1,327. At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates have tested positive.
Also on Tuesday, Forsyth health officials provided the weekly county surveillance update.
Individuals between the ages of 15 and comprise the majority (56.5%) of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, while those ages 65 and older represent 8.3%.
About 58% — or 2,127 — of the county's cases are among Latino residents. About 13%, or 480 cases, are among white residents. Nearly 13% of cases, or 472, are among residents whose race or ethnicity is unknown. More than 12%, or 459, cases were among Black residents of Forsyth. Asian residents make up a little more than 3% of cases, at 124.
Of the 40 reported deaths, 25 were male and 15 female. There have been 23 deaths of people 65 and older and 11 in the 55 to 64 age group. Four people in the 45 to 54 age group have died. Two of the deaths were in the 25 to 34 group.
White residents make up 15 of the deaths, followed by 11 each among Black and Latino residents, two in the unknown category and one Asian resident.
The ZIP codes with the most cases are 27015 (660 cases) and 27107 (642 cases).
DHHS lists Guilford County with 3,760 cases and 128 deaths.
There have been at least 14,220 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 276 reported deaths.
Public health officials list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
Recovery levels
DHHS said Monday there are 67,124 North Carolinians considered recovered from the virus, or 76.7%.
DHHS has said it typically takes 14 days to recover for those who were not hospitalized, and 28 days for those who were hospitalized.
Hospitalizations have been above 800 for 29 consecutive days in North Carolina.
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including being at 11% as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There have been 1.25 million North Carolinians tested.
Forsyth health officials said there have been 3,662 positive results out of 31,720 tests for an 11.5% positive rate.
Cohen has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Cooper and Cohen cited the recent statewide increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations for pausing the state's second phase of reopening. Cooper also issued a statewide order requiring face masks be worn in public settings.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities.
K-12 status
Cooper said July 9 the decisions on reopening K-12 schools and allowing more businesses to reopen would rely on conversations with educators, health officials and businesses.
Cooper previously extended the Phase Two reopening limitations from June 26 to at least 5 p.m. Friday. Governors from several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Oregon and Texas, have restored stay-at-home restrictions in the past two weeks.
Cooper said he believes his administration's K-12 plans will require in-person and remote learning for students.
The current projection is starting school Aug. 17, although some districts could begin as early as Aug. 3.
The Cooper administration continues to weigh three options that were disclosed to school districts in June: Plan A — in-person learning with key health and safety rules in place; Plan B — same as Plan A, but with fewer children in the classroom at one time; Plan C — remote learning for all students.
State law requires the first five school days to be attended in-person. After that, local education boards can activate remote learning.
Over the past two weeks, Cooper has faced increasing pressure from Republican legislative leaders to disclose his strategy.
“We are well aware that parents, teachers and students are so anxious to know about school in the fall,” Cooper said July 1.
“We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right."
