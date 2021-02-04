NC is revising way social studies is taught. State will put more focus on oppression, minority experiences in US

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think they are politically charged; they are divisive; and quite frankly, they smack of a lot of leftist dogma," Robinson said at state board meeting last week.

Examples of some of the standards include eighth graders studying voter suppression and how the achievement of marginalized groups have contributed to the state's development. Tenth graders will be asked to compare how some groups have benefitted from economic policies while others have been denied the same benefits.

One sticking point in the fourth draft of the standards, debated last week, were the words systemic racism, systemic discrimination and gender identity. Superintendent Catherine Truitt objected to those phrases and in the fifth draft that was presented on Wednesday, those terms were changed to racism, discrimination and identity.

Board member James Ford's motion to re-insert those deleted words failed, paving the way for the fifth draft to be passed over the objections of Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

"We're in an environment where people just want to be affirmed and no one wants to be informed," Folwell said.

Robinson said he has heard from more than 30,000 people in the state who are concerned about the standards.

"Moving forward with this is irresponsible, and we need to go back to the drawing board," Robinson. "We see now what a hot topic it is."

