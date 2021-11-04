NC Labor commissioner opposes federal employer vaccine mandate

“However, the federal government should not have the power to make that decision for employers and employees.”

In response to the vaccine mandate, more unvaccinated individuals are requesting an exemption from the mandate to avoid losing their job.

Americans have been able to request exemptions for certain educational, employment and other societal functions since Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said it “will review whether the person filing for unemployment benefits was compliant with their employer’s policy.”

Under federal rules, N.C. Labor officials must respond to federal OSHA within 15 days regarding the agency’s decision on adoption of the standard.

“At this point, we are reviewing the text of the rule and its potential impact on our state’s employers and will ultimately issue a response by the required date,” Dobson said.

“We anticipate legal action at the state and federal level, which may impact NCDOL’s next steps.”

Commissioner’s response

Dobson said in his statement that he is fully vaccinated.