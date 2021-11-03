NC lawmakers are drawing new district maps. We should all be paying attention.

Professor Michael Bitzer no doubt had better things to do with his time than take a phone call from someone asking questions with obvious answers.

Yet within 30 minutes of finishing teaching class for the day recently – and with a stack of papers and quizzes to grade staring back at him – the veteran political scientist at Catawba College picked up his cellphone and was more than generous with his time.

Why?

Because the topic, as wonky as it sounds (and is) – the once per decade redrawing of district maps for Congress and the state House and Senate—matters.

The balance of power in Washington in next year’s midterms may well be decided by the result. Closer to home, in Raleigh, the honorables drawing maps today likely will be the same ones determining, among other things, tax rates, whether to expand Medicaid, legalizing weed and naming an official state indoor plant. The last two aren’t necessarily connected.

Maps matter. Bitzer knows it, studies the issue and then spends a good chunk of time trying to educate others about it. Besides, grading undergraduate papers can be ... tedious.