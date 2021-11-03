NC lawmakers are drawing new district maps. We should all be paying attention.

Professor Michael Bitzer no doubt had better things to do with his time than take a phone call from someone asking questions with obvious answers.
Yet within 30 minutes of finishing teaching class for the day recently – and with a stack of papers and quizzes to grade staring back at him – the veteran political scientist at Catawba College picked up his cellphone and was more than generous with his time.
Why?
Because the topic, as wonky as it sounds (and is) – the once per decade redrawing of district maps for Congress and the state House and Senate—matters.
The balance of power in Washington in next year’s midterms may well be decided by the result. Closer to home, in Raleigh, the honorables drawing maps today likely will be the same ones determining, among other things, tax rates, whether to expand Medicaid, legalizing weed and naming an official state indoor plant. The last two aren’t necessarily connected.
Maps matter. Bitzer knows it, studies the issue and then spends a good chunk of time trying to educate others about it. Besides, grading undergraduate papers can be ... tedious.
“We are starting to get a sense of how it’ll go,” he said. “But if the past 40 years is any indication, it’s only the first round. The direction (legislators) are heading it feels like there will be multiple challenges in federal and state court over racial and partisan issues.”
Same as it ever was.
Different sort of suburb
The basics, for those who may have snoozed through civics, goes this way: Every 10 years, as directed by law, the United States conducts a Census.
That information, once sorted, helps determine all sorts of things including the apportionment of some federal money and representation in Congress and state capitols. There are 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives; states with more people get more representatives.
North Carolina, by dint of a growing population, added a seat. We’ve got 14. (The state House, by the way, has 120 and the state Senate 50. Those numbers remain the same. Only the districts change.)
The food fight over drawing those districts is as old as the Republic. There’s too much power (and money) at stake for it to be otherwise.
Ergo, the term “gerrymandering” – so called for Gov. Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts who designed in the early 19th Century a ridiculous district said to resemble a salamander – entered the political lexicon. Imagine what he could have done with the help of a computer.
At any rate, that’s where Bitzer enters the picture. In addition to the teaching and grading, he’s paid to study these things. (Fellow nerds, his Website can be found here: www.OldNorthStatePolitics.com.)
Limited public-comment hearings were conducted earlier remotely and in Raleigh after the honorable revealed a Congressional map proposal that likely result in an 11-3 split favoring the GOP. The plan was debated Tuesday in the Senate; Republican leaders hope to approve it by week’s end.
Democrats argue that’s unfair in a state where the margins in statewide races are typically close. Republicans have a simple counter: to the winner go the spoils.
“The urban-rural divide with the suburban battleground is very prevalent,” Bitzer said. “It fits the national narrative. That’s true of suburban communities outside Winston-Salem but inside Forsyth County.
“But as soon as you cross county lines into Davie, Yadkin and Davidson counties, those are some of the most Republican suburbs in the state. It’s not quite so clear.”
Easier said than done
The legislature got a late start drawing new maps. Due to legal challenges – what else? – data normally available in spring wasn’t available until late summer.
So the honorables rolled out their maps and scheduled hearings with an eye towards approving them in plenty of time for candidates to file beginning Dec. 6.
Naturally, some of those relative few voters paying attention kicked up a fuss. Some of the maps “take off into parts unknown somewhere out into the rural areas of the state,” said Linda Archer, a resident of Guilford County, in one hearing. “We are called the Piedmont Triad for a reason and should be treated as such.”
Bitzer, through actually studying the data, believes that easier said than done. His research shows that seven out of every 10 voting precincts in North Carolina tilt heavily in favor of one party or other.
“Precincts are the building blocks of the districts,” he said. “Seventy percent of the precincts voted for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden in a landslide, meaning 60 percent or more favored a particular candidate.
“Trying to draw these maps that are in some words fair, that might be competitive, is really a difficult task when so many North Carolina voters have pretty much sorted themselves into like-minded communities.”
Besides, if the past is a guideline, whatever the Legislature approves – Gov. Roy Cooper has no veto power in redistricting – likely results in lawsuits. And the last go round, legislators were forced to redraw districts as a result.
“It’s extremely difficult to take the politics out of the most partisan activity in America,” Bitzer said.
