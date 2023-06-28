The N.C. General Assembly approved Tuesday a bipartisan Senate bill that would bar anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of a parent or guardian.

The Senate was required to approve a technical change made by the House to Senate Bill 389, titled “Raise the age for donating blood.”

The House passed the bill by a 105-0 vote on June 22, while the Senate initially voted 47-1 in favor on May 2.

The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign SB389, veto it or let it become law without his signature. The legislation goes into effect when it becomes law.

SB389 was submitted by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a leading Republican advocate for significant health-care reform in North Carolina. Listed as a co-sponsor is Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

The law applies to blood donations made “to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center.”

State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood.

High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortages of donated blood.