NC looks to plug Triad electric vehicle charging gaps

A new round of state funding means electric vehicle owners in the Triad will have more options for plugging in.

Three DC fast chargers — capable of powering up vehicles in as little as 20 minutes — and four slower Level 2 stations will be added in the region with a portion of $6.8 million allocated for EV infrastructure this week by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The money comes from North Carolina’s share of a $2.9 billion settlement reached by Volkswagen and the Environmental Protection Agency after the company sold nearly 600,000 vehicles between 2009 and 2016 equipped with software designed to cheat emissions tests.

Nearly $5.9 million of the newly allocated North Carolina funding will cover the cost of adding 104 DC fast charger ports at 40 sites along major travel corridors and primary coastal routes that would be used for hurricane evacuations.

The charging stations will fill EV infrastructure gaps along interstates 40, 77, 85 and 95, along with other highways, NCDEQ said.

In the Triad, the three new fast charging stations will be installed at motels located near highways:

The Hilton Garden Inn off I-40, near Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

The Americas Best Value Inn at I-77 Exit 79 in Yadkin County.

The Quality Inn off U.S. 29 in Reidsville.

Hotels and motels are strategic locations for chargers because guests can plug in after checking in and have their vehicles fully powered up when they depart the next morning. Hotel and motel owners welcome the ports because charging capabilities can factor into EV drivers’ decision on where to spend the night while on the road.

Easing range anxiety

Many EV owners install Level 2 chargers at home that allow them to plug in at night or other times their vehicles aren’t in use. Those chargers typically add up to 25 miles of range per hour.

Businesses also are adding Level 2 chargers for use by customers and employees.

DC fast chargers are as close as electric vehicle drivers can come to filling up at a traditional gas station. But the dearth of charging options often feeds “range anxiety” for EV owners.

Research has found that members of the typical American household take three to five trips of at least 300 miles per year. For most EV owners, that would mean charging on the road, far from home — a prospect that worries some drivers who fear being stranded without a place to plug in.

The current range of most passenger electric vehicles is from 100 to 300 miles.

The NCDEQ grants are aimed at ensuring travelers have ample fast-charging options. That’s why 75% of the newly funded fast-charging stations will be installed in rural counties.

Tesla, meanwhile, is installing its own network of exclusive fast chargers.

A robust system of charging stations is crucial for the state to meet Gov. Roy Cooper’s goal of having 1.25 million “emission-free” vehicles registered by 2030.

As of Sept. 1, North Carolina reported more than 33,000 registered electric vehicles and nearly 14,500 plug-in hybrids, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In Forsyth County, there were 794 EVs and 444 plug-in hybrids. Guilford had 1,450 electric vehicles and 580 plug-in hybrids.

Existing fast chargers

Here’s a look at DC fast chargers and Tesla Superchargers in the Triad, according to Plug-in NC:

Winston-Salem

Modern Nissan of Winston-Salem, 5795 University Parkway

Modern Chevrolet, 5955 University Parkway

Flow Automotive Center, 1400 S. Stratford Road

Greensboro

Flow Landrover, 1205 Bridford Parkway

Walmart, 121 W. Elmsley St.

High Point

Kia 1, 2445 N. Main St.

Harley-Davidson of Greensboro, 3036 N.C. 68

Jamestown

Lowe’s Foods, 1236 Guilford College Road

Kernersville

Quality Mart, 1980 Pecan Lane

Mocksville

McDonald’s, 1440 Yadkinville Road

Tesla Superchargers

5421 Hornaday Road, Greensboro (off I-40)

1551 Glenn Center Drive, Kernersville (I-40)

2350 S. Main St., Lexington (I-85)

1810 Liberty Drive, Thomasville (I-85)

10206 S. Main St., Archdale (I-85)