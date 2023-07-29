The N.C. State Lottery Commission named Friday a Massachusetts Gaming Commission executive to lead its gaming compliance and sports betting division.

Sterl Carpenter, who has more than 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, joins the commission on Wednesday in the new position of deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting.

The commission conducted a nationwide search for the hire.

Carpenter has worked for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for eight years, serving most recently as sports wagering operations manager.

“Carpenter has experience in all aspects of regulations and licensing, as well as compliance," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

Carpenter's hiring comes about six weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper signed on June 14 the bipartisan and divisive House Bill 347, titled “Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering.”

Cooper called HB347 a historic moment for the state of North Carolina, and one that will benefit the economy for generations to come.

The commission has been given authority to draft and adopt rules and regulations to govern sports betting and horse racing wagering activities, including requirements to support responsible betting.

Some elements of HB347 are scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 8 — the date of the 2024 College Football Playoff championship game.

However, the commission has said it could take until June 14, 2024, before the mobile option is fully operational.

Serving on the nine-member Lottery commission is Pam Whitaker of Winston-Salem, a retired human relations professional who was founder, owner and chief executive of Key Resources Inc.

The commission has created a sports betting webpage — https://nclottery.com/sports-betting — where it plans to provide licensing, operational and regulations updates.

Among the first initiatives is preparing applications and other forms for those seeking sports wagering operator licenses.

HB374 permits up to 12 online sports wagering operators.

Those companies will pay $1 million for a five-year license. Horse racing advance-deposit wagering platforms will pay $1 million for their licenses as well.

When North Carolinians are able to legally place a mobile sports wager, the vast majority will be doing so through mobile apps and at relatively modest amounts.

“Once mobile betting is fully available, 95% of sports wagering is likely to be made that way, particularly during the college football and NFL playoffs and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of sports for Gambling.com.

BetCarolina.com analyst Steven Bittenbender added that it’s “a watershed moment for gaming in the country. The southeastern United States is one of the few areas where sports betting has not expanded as quickly as it has elsewhere.”

Legislative analysis of HB347 projected about $40 million initially in annual tax revenue and exceeding $100 million by 2029.

Bichsel said the magnitude of online betting in North Carolina “is beyond massive.”

“It could become one of the top states in the country for such wagering. You’ll see the appeal in particular when the ACC and NCAA tournaments are in North Carolina,” Bichsel said.