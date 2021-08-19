NC man in custody for bomb threat near US Capitol

FBI agents, Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed the home of a man arrested on Thursday after threatening to blow up a truck full of explosives near the U.S. Capitol.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover parked his pickup truck for several hours in front of the Library of Congress and said he had explosives, according to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. Grover is about 40 miles west of Charlotte.

In a Facebook video reviewed by the Observer, Roseberry said he had explosives in his pickup truck.

Capitol Police didn’t find a bomb in the truck, “but possible bomb making materials were collected from the truck,” according to a news release by the agency.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the platform removed a page with several livestream videos from Roseberry saying he was inside the truck with explosive materials, McClatchy News reported.

In comments aimed at President Joe Biden, Roseberry says, ”I’m all ready to die for the cause. And brother, if you could do anything to save one life, one life, you said you’d do it. Well, you got a chance. I want to go home. I want to go home and see my wife.