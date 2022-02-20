NC Medical Board issues indefinite license suspension to Winston-Salem doctor

The N.C. Medical Board handed Dr. Anne White an indefinite suspension of her medical license at the conclusion of a two-day disciplinary hearing Friday, according to a board statement.

The medical board's ruling "imposed a two-year period before she can apply for reinstatement," according to the brief statement.

White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston-Salem since 2004.

With the ruling coming late Friday, the medical board has not posted a document on its website as of Sunday.

Board attorney Brian Blankenship could not be immediately reached for comment on additional details, such as whether the practice can be operated by another employee or has to be shut down during the indefinite suspension.

Dudley Witt, a Winston-Salem attorney representing White in the disciplinary hearing, said "we are obviously disappointed by the outcome of the hearing. In the next days, we will explore our options going forward."

Witt did not provide additional comment.