NC Medical Board issues indefinite license suspension to Winston-Salem doctor

The N.C. Medical Board handed Dr. Anne White an indefinite suspension of her medical license at the conclusion of a two-day disciplinary hearing Friday, according to a board statement.
The medical board's ruling "imposed a two-year period before she can apply for reinstatement," according to the brief statement.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston-Salem since 2004.
With the ruling coming late Friday, the medical board has not posted a document on its website as of Sunday.
Board attorney Brian Blankenship could not be immediately reached for comment on additional details, such as whether the practice can be operated by another employee or has to be shut down during the indefinite suspension.
Dudley Witt, a Winston-Salem attorney representing White in the disciplinary hearing, said "we are obviously disappointed by the outcome of the hearing. In the next days, we will explore our options going forward."
Witt did not provide additional comment.
It was the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
Before Friday's ruling, White's license had been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018.
Her practice has been operational since the second suspension ended.
Monitoring case
As part of a consent order from a 2018-19 case, the board required that White’s practice be monitored by Affiliated Monitors Inc., which provides independent integrity monitoring and assessment services for regulated industries and professions.
The 2018 board order included a stayed indefinite suspension; it was set aside as long as White complied with terms and conditions.
If the board concluded that White violated the terms of her order, it has the legal authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.
The thrice-delayed hearing was called initially to address allegations that White falsely told a company mandated to monitor her practice that her office was closed during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue came to light when White tried to block a former employee from collecting unemployment benefits.
While testifying before the N.C. Division of Employment Security in August 2020, White said the employee “quit. There ... there absolutely was ongoing work.”
The board filed its notice of charges and allocations March 1, 2021. At that time, White was represented by Winston-Salem attorney David Freedman, who died in September.
After informing Affiliated Monitors that her practice was closed from March 18 to May 7 — to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home pandemic executive order — the monitoring group told the board that it suspended its monitoring of White.
The board’s notice states that White has failed to comply with its 2018 order.
Freedman filed March 31, 2021, an answer to the board in which White denied being in violation of the conditions of her probation even though she “admits that she used the language quoted” in the board’s notice.
Freedman said White “denies unprofessional conduct ... and denies the allegations in paragraphs 1-12 are sufficient to establish that she violated the terms of the final order.”
Insurance case
In January, the board posted an amended notice of charges and allegations involving an unrelated insurance claim filed by White in January 2019.
On Feb. 1, Witt filed answers to those charges in which White denied the facts of the board attorney's claims.
The board’s interest in White’s claim to Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. is focused on whether White’s conduct “constitutes unprofessional conduct ... including, but not limited to, the committing of any act contrary to honesty, justice or good morals.”
One option for the board is to “annul, suspend, revoke, condition or limit Dr. White’s license to practice medicine or to deny any application she may make in the future.”
White sought $28,327 in reimbursement from the insurer for a piece of equipment she reported as damaged and considered as a financial loss. White also claimed a loss on equipment upgrades, installation costs and business interruptions.
N.C. Insurance Department investigator B.E. Maness reported that the claim contained false information, including allegedly citing damages to equipment that was determined to be “in proper working condition.”
Hartford Accident & Indemnity did not pay the claim. It said it spent $900 on investigating expenses.
In January 2020, White was charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
In March 2021, the insurance department said White pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor false statement in application for insurance benefits. The fraud case was dismissed as part of White’s plea.
White was ordered to pay a $100 fine, $203 in court costs and a combined $2,576.51 in restitution involving the Hartford case and another insurance claim involving Two Men and a Truck and its insurer Gallagher Bassett Services Inc.
The medical board’s filing provided more details into her January 2019 claim.
White said she hired a telecom contractor to move her electronic equipment from a practice at Kimel Park to Creekside Way, as well as re-connect the equipment.
White agreed to pay in full once the work was complete.
But when it was completed, the insurance department determined that White “refused to make payment in full and stated she would make partial payments by credit card until the balance was paid off.”
The contractor responded by cutting the wiring to the equipment they had installed.
White hired another telecom contractor to reestablish the wiring, and then filed her damages claim with the insurer.
The insurance department determined White’s equipment was functioning properly and her office was not closed as she claimed for the three days of repairs.
“No legitimate loss of business was confirmed,” according to the medical board’s notice.
“Dr. White also attempted to claim the $14,965 fee that she did not pay to the initial telecom contractor as part of her loss, and it appeared she was also attempting to upgrade her equipment in the loss claim.”
