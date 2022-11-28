NC Medical Board orders Triad doctor to close Lexington practice

The N.C. Medical Board has ordered a Triad physician to close a Lexington practice he owns because of the level of opioid prescriptions the practice has written in recent years, among other issues.

The board voted Nov. 21 that Restoration of Lexington must be closed by Dec. 21, the key part of a fourth consent order with Dr. Charles Wayne Plummer.

A consent order is a negotiated agreement between the board and a licensee that typically includes some kind of disciplinary action that is made public.

Failure to comply with the fourth consent order could result in the board annulling, suspending or revoking Plummer's medical license.

The order does allow Plummer to still “own and operate a practice that provides exclusively medication assisted treatment for patients with opioid use disorder.”

Plummer, however, would not be allowed to prescribe those medications for pain management.

Findings in recent case

Plummer, of Jamestown, has owned the Lexington clinic for several years and has faced previous action by the medical board.

The board said in an Oct. 5 notice of allegations and charges that he was not in compliance with a consent order -- his third -- that had been reached in May 2021.

At that time, the board said Plummer's practices ranked among the top 2% of opioid prescribers in the state as measured by morphine milligram equivalents. Plummer agreed to close his pain-management practices by no later than June 1, 2021, the board said, and he was prohibited from supervising advanced practice providers without board approval.

The board alleged in October, however, that Plummer had kept the Lexington Restoration clinic open — by allowing Phillip Barton Land, a physician assistant, to provide primary care and pain management to patients.

A review of the N.C. Controlled Substance Reporting System found that from Jan. 1, 2022, through Aug. 16, 2022, Land "authorized hundreds of prescriptions for Schedule II opioids, including approximately 790 prescriptions for oxycodone alone."

Plummer denied that keeping the Lexington clinic open was in violation of the May 2021 consent order, saying he didn't supervise Land or practice himself there.

The board rejected that claim.

Land was supposed to be supervised by Dr. Orlando Luis Vega, a Florida physician.

Initially, Vega told the board that he had no supervisory role or knowledge of Land treating chronic pain patients. Vega later recanted his statement, according to the fourth consent order.

The notice of charges and allegations cited Plummer's involvement with other Restoration clinics in which other providers were the primary clinicians.

"A review of patient charts from those practices revealed many of the same deficiencies" as outlined with the Restoration practice, "including excessive and frequent drug screening of patients.”

Besides Land, the board listed that Dr. Michael Osborne Brown surrendered his medical license in October 2019 at the board's request "because of substandard prescribing" at a Restoration clinic in Murphy.

Three nurse practitioners — Kannetria Robinson-Davis, Derrick Nelson Newkirk and Lisa Davis Joyner — each received a board reprimand for "substandard care" in treating pain-management patients at Restoration.

Restoration treated pain patients "through a common model ... that placed an emphasis on high dose opioid therapy with patients typically receiving in excess of 90 morphine milligrams equivalent per day," the October notice said.

"Furthermore, all of Restoration’s patients returned for frequent follow-up visits and comprehensive urine drug testing.

"The frequency of monthly drug testing seemed excessive," the board said, describing it as a conflict of interest considering the urine drug testing was performed at a laboratory that Plummer owned.

Plummer also was cited for improper supervision of how opioid prescriptions were handled by other Restoration pain-management clinics, including in Jamestown and Murphy.

Earlier problems

Plummer, who was issued his medical license in March 1981, entered consent orders with the board on Dec. 30, 1991, and Nov. 22, 1996.

The 1991 consent order addressed Plummer's conviction for tax evasion in 1990.

He was convicted of felonious income tax evasion in federal court in Ohio. He was sentenced on Nov. 19, 1990, to three years probation and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine.

Plummer's medical license was revoked for one year and reinstated on Nov. 19, 1993.

The second consent order addressed Plummer's acknowledgement that he "prescribed controlled substances without first sufficiently evaluating the need for such prescriptions in some instances, or without sufficiently documenting the need for such prescriptions in some instances."

The November 1996 consent order was allowed to expire by the board a year later, with the board saying it "is no longer necessary to ensure (the board) and the people of North Carolina that Dr. Plummer can safely practice medicine."

The third consent order is linked to a medical board case involving some of the clinics once owned and operated by Dr. James Randall Long of Lexington.

In October 2016, Long pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance. He surrendered his license Dec. 1, 2016, and was not allowed to reapply for his license for two years.

Fentanyl is significantly more potent than heroin with potentially fatal side effects.

Long was sentenced to a federal prison term of one year and one day on March 3, 2017.

In April 2019, the medical board denied Long's request to reinstate his license.

During that time, Plummer purchased several of Long's pain clinics, which included the Murphy clinic that had been operated by Brown.