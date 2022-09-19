NC most 'solar-friendly' Southeast state, study says

North Carolina continues to serve more of its energy sunny-side up, according to a recently released report.

House Method, a national home-services research firm based in Raleigh, calls North Carolina the most “solar-friendly” state in the Southeast and ranks it seventh nationally.

The findings weigh population, total solar capacity installed and homes powered by panels, percentage of statewide energy generated by the sun, total investments in the industry and available state incentives.

Among Southeast states, Florida was just behind North Carolina and eighth nationally in the solar-friendly ratings followed by South Carolina (14), Georgia (15), Virginia (19), Tennessee (33), Arkansas (36) Alabama (38), Mississippi (39) and West Virginia (47).

The Tarheel State’s lofty solar status is no surprise to clean-energy advocates.

“North Carolina has for some time enjoyed a ranking towards the top of the national solar leaderboard as a result of strong bipartisan policies allowing the industry to grow and thrive in the state,” said Matt Abele, director of marketing and communications at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

Legislation passed by the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2021 set targets of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from energy production in the state by 70% in 2030 and reaching carbon-neutral status by 2050.

Replacing fossil fuels in the generation of electricity with solar and wind energy is crucial to meeting those goals and also is viewed as an economic boon for North Carolina.

“We now have more than 8,000 people across the state employed in the solar industry, investing millions back in our communities both urban and rural,” Abele noted.

Overall solar investment in North Carolina now tops $10 billion, fifth highest in the nation, according to the report.

North Carolina’s more than 8,000 megawatts of total solar capacity trails only California, Texas and Florida in overall volume, and accounts for 7.5% of the state’s electricity.

Homeowners are playing a significant role in North Carolina’s embrace of the sun. With nearly 860,000 homes powered by solar, the state ranks third nationally, following only much-larger California (8.5 million) and Texas (about 1.1 million).

North Dakota, South Dakota and Alaska were rated the nation’s least-friendly states for solar.

The sparsely populated Dakotas had just 3 megawatts of solar capacity between them — enough to power only about 325 homes.

Leaders in West Virginia, the fourth least-friendly solar state in House Method’s rankings, have been slow to push for clean energy alternatives because coal and natural gas mining are still significant contributors to the economy there.