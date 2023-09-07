New state unemployment insurance claims continued on an up-and-down track, increasing by 1.9% to 3,225 for the week that ended Sept. 2, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

The revised total was 3,165 for the week that ended Aug. 26.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

North Carolina was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings — down three spots from last week.

The Labor Department listed 20,225 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Aug. 26 compared with a revised 21,442 the previous week.