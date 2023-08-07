A year after requesting — and being turned down — for a 42.6% increase on dwelling policies, the N.C. Rate Bureau is back with an even higher proposal for 2024.

Last week, the N.C. Insurance Department said the N.C. Rate Bureau has requested a 50.6% statewide average rate increase.

The bureau represents the insurance companies in the state and is not a part of the N.C. Insurance Department.

Dwelling insurance policies are not linked to homeowners’ policies.

Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The bureau has requested than the rate increase go into effect on June 1, 2024.

It is very unlikely that the bureau’s 50.6% rate hike will be approved.

In January, Insurance commissioner Mike Causey denied the bureau’s 42.6% increase for 2023, approving instead a 9.9% hike that took effect June 1.

Causey estimated the difference between the rate increases will save more than $104 million a year in premium payments.

The state is divided into 38 dwelling territories, which can combine adjacent cities and adjacent counties.

The highest average premium increase in any North Carolina territory for the most recent increase was $31.

Public comment on the bureau’s 2024 request can be emailed to NCDOI.2023DwellingandFire@ncdoi.gov, while written public comments are mailed to Kimberly W. Pearce, Paralegal III, 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.