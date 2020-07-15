The number of North Carolinians requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 continues to set new daily highs, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The state is at a record high of 1,142 people hospitalized with the virus as of noon Wednesday, up 33 from Tuesday.
Meanwhile, another 1,782 North Carolinians have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, sending the state over the 90,000 mark at 91,266 cases. There were an additional 16 deaths, bringing that total to 1,568.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday the county had 65 new cases for a total of at least 3,850 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 40.
As of Wednesday 2,486 Forsyth residents are counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,324. At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates had tested positive as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DHHS lists Guilford County with 3,840 cases and 128 deaths.
There have been at least 14,750 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 276 reported deaths.
On Tuesday, Forsyth health officials provided the weekly county surveillance update.
Individuals between the ages of 15 and 44 account for the majority (56.5%) of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, while those ages 65 and older represent 8.3%.
About 58% — or 2,127 — of the county's cases are among Latino residents. About 13%, or 480 cases, are among white residents. Nearly 13% of cases, or 472, are among residents whose race or ethnicity is unknown. More than 12%, or 459, cases were among Black residents of Forsyth. Asian residents make up a little more than 3% of cases, at 124.
Of the 40 reported deaths, 25 were male and 15 female. There have been 23 deaths of people 65 and older and 11 in the 55-to-64 age group. Four people in the 45-to-54 age group have died. Two of the deaths were in the 25-to-34 group.
White residents make up 15 of the deaths, followed by 11 each among Black and Latino residents, two in the unknown category and one Asian resident.
Public health officials list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including being at 11% as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There have been 1.25 million North Carolinians tested.
Forsyth health officials said Tuesday there had been 3,662 positive results out of 31,720 tests for an 11.5% positive rate.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, cited the statewide increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations for pausing the state's second phase of reopening for a second time Tuesday — this time until at least Aug. 7
Cooper has issued a statewide order requiring face masks be worn in public settings.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities.
