NC reaches grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth reached another high for daily cases

North Carolina has reached the grim total of 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths, while the statewide daily case count appears on the decline from a record peak last week.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard updated Tuesday covers from noon Friday to noon Tuesday because the department was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
North Carolina has recorded 2.13 million cases and 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll is up 97 from Friday.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 4,574 new cases and four additional COVID-19 related deaths over the four-day period.
That includes a record 1,318 cases reported for the period of noon Monday to noon Tuesday, as well as an additional 3,196 cases over the previous 72-hour period.
DHHS doesn't provide a county-level daily case count for the noon Friday to noon Sunday period. The previous daily high in Forsyth was 1,205 that were reported for Thursday and Friday.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 76,196 cases and 645 related deaths.
A record statewide daily count of 35,759 cases reported Friday was followed by counts of 34,391 for Saturday, 30,500 for Sunday, 22,308 for Monday and 31,902 for Tuesday.
Even with the recent surge in COVID-19 omicron cases, there's an expectation that the daily case count could begin to decline, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
"We may be getting up close to our peak … possibly in the next week," Ohl said Thursday.
"It takes a while for cases to come down from high levels, but it could be substantially down by the end of the month."
Delayed test results
DHHS has said that record numbers of people getting COVID-19 tests statewide are contributing to delays of multiple days in getting results back from its 12 testing companies, including vendor StarMed Healthcare in Forsyth.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported that the latest daily case count of 31,902 was inflated by another vendor with a reporting delay for positive tests.
Premier Lab Solutions reported a delay of 8,094 positive tests for the period of Dec. 31 through Friday. Excluding the Premier delayed test results, the case count reported for Tuesday was 23,808.
It is not clear if the Premier Lab Solutions delay has any effect on Forsyth or Triad residents. Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday he was not aware of a Premier Lab Solutions testing presence locally.
DHHS has been using StarMed as its testing vendor locally, which outsourced some testing to Premier Medical of Greenville, S.C., to process additional COVID-19 PCR tests collected across the state.
Some of the record-high 44,833 statewide cases listed in DHHS' Jan. 13 report came from testing company GENETWORx submitting 10,791 delayed positive tests covering Dec. 31 through Tuesday.
In Feb. 3, 2021, DHHS said there were 7,912 belatedly reported cases statewide from FastMed Urgent Care that included unreported tests from the previous two months.
DHHS has said it lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS cautioned that "additional delays in reporting may occur as laboratories are processing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 tests."
Forsyth update
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 35.6% as of noon Tuesday, while the statewide rate was 33.3%.
The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.
With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 254.1 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.
Priest said Tuesday that the recent snowstorm likely contributed to a lower test count than had been typical recently.
Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek a test and medical care.
"If you have symptoms of COVID that you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now," Priest said.
"I wouldn't necessarily think you have to wait in a long line for a test and then wait for the result to come back.
"Public-health officials may not like that answer because they want to know how wide the pandemic is and where the cases are," Priest said. "At some point, there is a diminishing return on getting tested if you have a high likelihood of having COVID."
Statewide update
Since early July, the vast majority of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Priest said Tuesday that 94% of COVID-19 hospitalizations involving unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals, meaning those who have not completed the dose regimen to become fully vaccinated, or have not yet received a booster.
The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at another record high of 4,630 as of noon Tuesday, although the streak of 18 consecutive days of setting a new record ended over the weekend.
Of the latest total, 463 patients are on ventilators, including 105 in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.
Hospitals in the 17-county region reported a combined 1,043 COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, down 34 from the previous report.
Priest said that Novant was caring for about 760 COVID-19 patients in Charlotte, Triad and Wilmington markets.
According to DHHS, as of Jan. 8, unvaccinated individuals represented 76.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 86.7% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide. Those vaccinated patients tend to be those who are immunocompromised or with chronic health issues.
There were 102 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 23 in the Triad region.
Swift has said he is concerned that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise even as cases may peak over the next two weeks.
More booster data
About 47% of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot, or 2.78 million, as of noon Tuesday.
However, “fully vaccinated” continues to be defined as vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Under that definition, 70% of North Carolina’s adults are considered fully vaccinated, as well as 60% of the overall Forsyth population.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is discussing whether to amended the definition of “fully vaccinated” to require at least three doses.
In Forsyth, 100,142 residents have gotten a booster shot, or 44% of the 228,028 considered fully vaccinated.
