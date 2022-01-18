NC reaches grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth reached another high for daily cases

With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 254.1 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.

Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.

Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.

Priest said Tuesday that the recent snowstorm likely contributed to a lower test count than had been typical recently.

Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek a test and medical care.

"If you have symptoms of COVID that you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now," Priest said.

"I wouldn't necessarily think you have to wait in a long line for a test and then wait for the result to come back.