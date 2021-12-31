NC reaches pandemic highs again daily cases, positive test rates; Forsyth has second-highest case total

Complicating data collection for at-home tests, Trimble said, is that the test may not have been administered correctly.

Ohl said that local public-health officials “have a pretty good idea of what’s going on now ... and we’ve always tried to account for underreporting, which happens with any infectious diseases.”

Ohl said he’s encouraged that the surge in daily cases hasn’t led — so far — to an equivalent increase in hospitalizations, which may be evidence that the omicron variant is less harmful than the delta variant.

“Interestingly, our ICU units aren’t as bad right now," Ohl said.

"It’ll take another 10 to 14 days to see if that trend continues because it takes a while for a person to acquire the infection, get sick from the infection and then get sick enough to go into the ICU.”

Ohl said that omicron supplants delta as the primary variant, it is less likely to cause hospitalization, particularly in people who’ve been vaccinated and boosted, or previously infected.

“That’s why I don’t think hospitalizations will be the problem they were this time last year,” Ohl said.