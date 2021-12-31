NC reaches pandemic highs again daily cases, positive test rates; Forsyth has second-highest case total

North Carolina will enter a third year of the COVID-19 pandemic with the daily case count and positive test rate at record-high levels.
The stunning spike in most key COVID-19 metrics led the state Department of Health and Human Services to issue an update Friday, rather than take an announced holiday break for New Year's Day.
DHHS reported a record 19,174 new cases from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
That count was on top of 18,571 new cases reported Thursday, which itself was nearly double the 9,317 cases reported Wednesday.
The statewide positive test rate reached a record 22.9% based on a record 81,356 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth County, the case count was 626 — by far the second highest daily total for the pandemic, but still down from the record high of 705 reported Thursday.
There have been 59,884 cases for the pandemic in Forsyth, including 4,551 so far in December.
DHHS listed Forsyth with three additional COVID-19 related deaths for a pandemic total of 619 and 26 so far in December. There have been 394 related deaths occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020.
The Forsyth positive test rate was at 15.9% as of 11 a.m. Friday, compared with 13.7% Thursday and 9.1% on Dec. 23.
More case details
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth averaged 67.6 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 57.1 per 100,000.
One reason those case and positive test-rate totals are important is that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Meanwhile, Yadkin currently is at 102.6 cases per 100,000, Surry at 79.4 per 100,000, Alamance at 76.5 per 100,000, Davie at 72.2 per 100,000, Stokes at 68.6 per 100,000, and Alleghany at 60.9 cases per 100,000.
In the rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, the positive test rates as of Friday was 17.2% in Alamance, 16.4% in Alleghany, 12.9% in Ashe, 15.3% in Davidson, 17.6% in Davie, 15% in Guilford, 13.4% in Randolph, 14.8% in Rockingham, 18.8% in Stokes, 17.1% in Surry, 11% in Watauga, 14.5% in Wilkes and 19.5% in Yadkin.
Worse ahead?
The surge comes as local and state public health officials say there is close to a 50-50 mix of delta and omicron cases.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, whose last day as state health secretary was Friday, has urged North Carolinians to get tested before and after large public gatherings, particularly those indoors.
“Omicron is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks,” Cohen said on Dec. 20.
“The omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.”
North Carolina is not alone is being blitzed by a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said 18 states reached record daily case counts Thursday, including South Carolina.
What’s more ominous is the statewide positive test rate still likely doesn’t reflect the full effect of family and other gatherings over the Christmas holiday period since it typically takes three to six days to go from being exposed to showing COVID-19 symptoms.
“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the county’s daily case count and positive test rate to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health-care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not provided official comment about the latest COVID-19 wave since Dec. 20, when he said that vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask-wearing indoors remain the best tools to slow COVID-19’s community spread heading into 2022.
Key metric updates
Statewide, there were 60 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.
There have been 1.67 million cases and 19,399 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also has surged over the past week.
The statewide total jumped from 1,777 on Dec. 23 to 2,258 as of 3 p.m. Thursday. The hospitalization count was not only up 136 over Wednesday, but represented the highest daily count since 2,277 on Oct. 12.
Of the latest total, 296 patients are listed as on a ventilator, down 16 from Wednesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 592 COVID-19 patients, up 48 from Wednesday.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 25, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.6% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Boosters, vaccinations
As of 11 a.m. Friday, 2.45 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.69 million with the two-dose regimen and 470,462 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, 226,043 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 59% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 61%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
No relief for weeks
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he is among those public-health officials who believe omicron will have its most contagious and infectious impact between now and early February, and that unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals should limit their risks to exposure.
“It’s going to be a tough time” because of the elevated daily case counts, Ohl said.
Ohl said the surge in local and statewide cases “are likely underreported for a lot of reasons,” including people staying home when they are sick rather than getting tested, “tests are hard to find right now ... and not everyone reports their home test to the public health system.”
There is no requirement to submit an at-home COVID-19 test to a county health department, said Maura Trimble, nursing supervisor for communicable diseases for the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
“There are people who test positive that we don’t about,” Trimble said.
“They know what their status is so they can make the best decision for themselves with that knowledge.”
Complicating data collection for at-home tests, Trimble said, is that the test may not have been administered correctly.
Ohl said that local public-health officials “have a pretty good idea of what’s going on now ... and we’ve always tried to account for underreporting, which happens with any infectious diseases.”
Ohl said he’s encouraged that the surge in daily cases hasn’t led — so far — to an equivalent increase in hospitalizations, which may be evidence that the omicron variant is less harmful than the delta variant.
“Interestingly, our ICU units aren’t as bad right now," Ohl said.
"It’ll take another 10 to 14 days to see if that trend continues because it takes a while for a person to acquire the infection, get sick from the infection and then get sick enough to go into the ICU.”
Ohl said that omicron supplants delta as the primary variant, it is less likely to cause hospitalization, particularly in people who’ve been vaccinated and boosted, or previously infected.
“That’s why I don’t think hospitalizations will be the problem they were this time last year,” Ohl said.
Yet, Ohl said it’s “still about 90% to 95% of those being hospitalized have never gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.”
