NC reaches record high for COVID-19 positive test rate; Forsyth has six more deaths

“It is in our communities and rapidly spreading,” Priest said.

“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them. It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”

In the rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, the positive test rate as of Sunday was 12.6% in Alamance, 18.1% in Alleghany, 13.9% in Ashe, 12.4% in Davidson, 15.8% in Davie, 11.2% in Guilford, 11.5% in Randolph, 11.1% in Rockingham, 17.2% in Stokes, 14.6% in Surry, 9% in Watauga, 11.5% in Wilkes and 16.3% in Yadkin.

Key masking metrics

With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 43.7 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 38.7 per 100,000.

What makes those case and positive test rate totals important is that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.