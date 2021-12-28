NC reaches record high for COVID-19 positive test rate; Forsyth has six more deaths

North Carolina has reached a record positive test rate of 21.9% for the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The 21.9% positive test rate was for 30,776 people tested Sunday.
What's more ominous is that that rate doesn't reflect the full effect of family and other gatherings over the Christmas holiday period amid increased community spread of the delta and omicron variants.
Meanwhile, DHHS listed Forsyth County with six additional COVID-19-related deaths and 1,327 new cases since Dec. 23 — the last time its COVID-19 dashboard had been updated.
Forsyth has been reported with 613 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 388 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020.
Overall, Forsyth has a total of 58,208 cases for the pandemic, including 136 reported Tuesday.
In recent weeks, the county’s new-case count has ranged from 40 per day to a high of 169 reported Dec. 2.
Because DHHS no longer provides a case count on days without a dashboard report, it is likely Forsyth's daily count exceeded 169 during the six-day period.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Surging positive rate
The previous daily record for the statewide positive test rate was 17% on Jan. 4 when COVID-19 vaccines were available on a very limited initial rollout. The positive test rate also was 14.8% on Sept. 6.
Since the positive test rate more than doubled from 10.4% on Dec. 23 to 21.9% on Sunday, it's likely the rate will be higher when the Monday and Tuesday rates are disclosed.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was at 11.9% as of noon Tuesday, compared with 9.1% on Dec. 23.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week he expects the county’s daily case count and positive test rate to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., confirmed Dec. 21 that the health-care system is dealing with omicron cases.
“It is in our communities and rapidly spreading,” Priest said.
“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them. It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”
In the rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, the positive test rate as of Sunday was 12.6% in Alamance, 18.1% in Alleghany, 13.9% in Ashe, 12.4% in Davidson, 15.8% in Davie, 11.2% in Guilford, 11.5% in Randolph, 11.1% in Rockingham, 17.2% in Stokes, 14.6% in Surry, 9% in Watauga, 11.5% in Wilkes and 16.3% in Yadkin.
Key masking metrics
With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 43.7 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 38.7 per 100,000.
What makes those case and positive test rate totals important is that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Meanwhile, Yadkin County is at 68.3 cases per 100,000, Alleghany County is at 65.4 cases per 100,000, Davie County is at 62.7 per 100,000, Surry County is at 57.7 per 100,000 and Stokes County at 56.8 per 100,000.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has North Carolina in the red zone for COVID-19 community spread, which means a recommendation for wearing masks in most indoor public venues.
State and local health-care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, whose last day as state health secretary is Friday, has recommended getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Statewide update
The daily statewide case count since Dec. 23 has been 5,770 reported Thursday, 5,606 Friday, 6,895 Saturday, 5,729 Sunday, 4,469 Monday and 3,698 Tuesday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Saturday was 7,905 cases on Sept. 17.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Cohen warned Dec. 20 that North Carolina could reach or exceed 10,000 daily cases over the next six to eight weeks with the projected omicron spread.
Statewide as of noon Tuesday, those ages 25 to 49 have represented 39% of all COVID-19 cases and 6% of all related deaths during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, those ages 65 and older have combined to represent 12% of cases (206,089) and 74% of deaths (14,285), those from newborn to age 17 represent 17% of cases (275,849) and 11 deaths, and those ages 18 to 24 represent 13% of cases (212,280) and 45 deaths.
Statewide, there were 85 COVID-related deaths reported between Dec. 23 and noon Tuesday. There have been 1.64 million cases and 19,308 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Rising hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also has surged over the past six days.
The statewide total jumped from 1,777 on Dec. 23 to 1,992 as of noon Tuesday — the highest daily count since 2,044 on Oct. 15.
Of the latest total, 302 patients are listed as on a ventilator.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 536 COVID-19 patients, up 49 from Dec. 23.
The Triad region and the Charlotte metro area (with 545 cases) had the most patients.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 18, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.4% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that all 99 of the medical center’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Priest said that as of Dec. 21 that "the majority of the patients in the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated. That has been consistent for some time."
Boosters, vaccinations
As of noon Tuesday, 2.38 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.68 million with the two-dose regimen and 469,048 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, 225,443 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Both Cohen and Priest said there are early indications that omicron could be less severe in vaccinated and boosted individuals, or those who recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received vaccine doses.
However, Priest cautioned that “omicron is a threat and individuals who are unvaccinated are at higher risk for hospitalization and death, as they have been the case with the other variants.”
