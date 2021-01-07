NC reports 137 COVID-related deaths, more than ever seen in a single day, and 10,398 new cases

He said individuals who have gotten the first or second dose of the vaccine and subsequently been exposed to the coronavirus should still go into quarantine in the short term.

Ohl encouraged employees at long-term care facilities to be vaccinated. Surveys have suggested that as many as half of the long-term care center workers in North Carolina say they may not get the vaccine.

"We're going to need that number to go up in order to protect our elderly because it's the staff that who bring COVID into the nursing home for the most part," Ohl said.

"I appeal for them to do so."

State actions

Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three week extension on a "modified stay at home order" that has acted as a statewide curfew since Dec. 11.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday. It now lasts through at least Jan. 29.

The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.