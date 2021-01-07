NC reports 137 COVID-related deaths, more than ever seen in a single day, and 10,398 new cases

North Carolina has surged past the 10,000 mark in new COVID-19 cases, along with reporting record high for daily COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations.
There were 10,398 new cases reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
As a result, the state is fast approaching the 600,000 total cases, with 592,746 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
A record 137 COVID-19 related deaths were reported by DHHS, surpassing the previous high of 98 reported Dec. 16.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Forsyth County reported 335 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest daily total for the pandemic. The high remains 353 on Dec. 19, along with 352 on Jan. 1.
The state reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths of Forsyth residents for an overall total of 233.
North Carolina is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
The state also saw its latest in a string of record highs for COVID-19 related hospitalizations with 3,960. That's up 67 from the previous high of 3,893 reported Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region has a record 1,072 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday's report, up 44 from the previous high of 1,028 reported Wednesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.
The Charlotte region has the second-most with 1,018 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that one key area of concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
DHHS reported a record 13.7% positivity rate for Forsyth out of about 1,000 tests conducted Tuesday.
"Our internal modeling suggests a continued high volume of hospitalized patients over the next 14 days, flattening somewhat in Winston-Salem and increasing in Charlotte," Priest said.
No short-term relief
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday it's probable that COVID-19 cases will continue to increase through February.
"I'm a little bit discouraged that social activities are still occurring a lot," Ohl said.
"They're not large gatherings of people or super-spreader events, but still getting together with family and friends, and then a 'Whoops, what was I thinking moment' about three or four days later when they get the call someone tested positive."
Wednesday, the Forsyth Department of Public Health, Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist began vaccinating residents ages 75 and older.
Currently, only individuals 75 and older and those in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout are eligible to make an appointment.
Phase 1A covers health care workers battling COVID-19 and staff and residents are long-term care centers.
Ohl expressed confidence that individuals who are next in line for the vaccine — people under 75 covered under Phase 1B — could start being vaccinated by the end of January or early February.
After people 75 and older, Phase 1B is aimed at health care and frontline essential workers ages 50 and up, and frontline and health care workers of any age regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
DHHS is relying on new federal definitions to determine who qualifies as an essential frontline worker.
They are first responders, including firefighters and police; education workers, including child care workers, teachers and support staff; manufacturing employees, corrections officers, public transit employees; grocery store workers; food and agricultural workers; and U.S. postal workers.
Ohl recommended that individuals who have had COVID-19 get vaccinated, but wait 7 to 10 days after their symptoms have ended. "Getting boosted with a vaccine can only help," Ohl said.
He said individuals who have gotten the first or second dose of the vaccine and subsequently been exposed to the coronavirus should still go into quarantine in the short term.
Ohl encouraged employees at long-term care facilities to be vaccinated. Surveys have suggested that as many as half of the long-term care center workers in North Carolina say they may not get the vaccine.
"We're going to need that number to go up in order to protect our elderly because it's the staff that who bring COVID into the nursing home for the most part," Ohl said.
"I appeal for them to do so."
State actions
Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three week extension on a "modified stay at home order" that has acted as a statewide curfew since Dec. 11.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday. It now lasts through at least Jan. 29.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
The curfew allows individuals who work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to travel for work and to perform their jobs in a different location if directed by their employer or to take care of family members, health care and food needs.
Cooper said that, although more health-care systems are handling hospital bed capacity challenges, "all options remain on the table" in addressing continuing increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Cooper has cautioned that his next potential decision could involve tougher limits on restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping, as well as retail capacity restrictions.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, issued a COVID-19 pandemic secretarial order that she called "a stark advisory warning."
She recommends "in very clear terms" that North Carolinians stay at home apart from going to work and to essential activities, such as getting groceries, getting health care or taking care of family members.
The order repeated warnings that people 65 and older and anyone at high risk for developing serious illness should avoid leaving home.
