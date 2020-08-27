New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Forsyth County: 32

Forsyth deaths reported Thursday: 0

Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,984

Total Forsyth resident deaths since reporting began: 70

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,279 (about 82%)

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region* as of Wednesday (the latest day available): 250, down five from Tuesday

New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in North Carolina: 2,091

N.C. deaths reported Thursday: 24

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 161,076

Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,630

N.C. tests conducted Thursday: 21,077

Percentage of tests returning positive results on Wednesday (latest day available): 8.2% out of 25,308 tests

Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Wednesday (latest day available): 958

What stands out in the latest numbers: Thursday’s reported COVID-19 cases, at 2,091, were higher than any other day in August. The last time North Carolina reported more daily cases was on July 30, with 2,344. The highest-ever number of new daily cases was July 18, when there were 2,481.

* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

