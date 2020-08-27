New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Forsyth County: 32
Forsyth deaths reported Thursday: 0
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 5,984
Total Forsyth resident deaths since reporting began: 70
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,279 (about 82%)
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region* as of Wednesday (the latest day available): 250, down five from Tuesday
New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in North Carolina: 2,091
N.C. deaths reported Thursday: 24
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 161,076
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,630
N.C. tests conducted Thursday: 21,077
Percentage of tests returning positive results on Wednesday (latest day available): 8.2% out of 25,308 tests
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Wednesday (latest day available): 958
What stands out in the latest numbers: Thursday’s reported COVID-19 cases, at 2,091, were higher than any other day in August. The last time North Carolina reported more daily cases was on July 30, with 2,344. The highest-ever number of new daily cases was July 18, when there were 2,481.
* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.