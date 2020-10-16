NC reports more new COVID-19 cases Friday than the state has seen since the onset of the pandemic

North Carolina reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 2,684 cases statewide. That's on top of 2,532 on Wednesday.

The total statewide case count is at 241,623. As of Monday, nearly 89% of those infected are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, the state crossed the 3,900 mark in virus-related deaths with 36 additional deaths reported for a total of 3,910.

For Forsyth County, there were 81 new cases — the highest daily total since 85 were reported for Oct. 1. DHHS also reported 74 cases on Thursday, 71 on Wednesday and 60 on Tuesday.

The overall Forsyth case count is at 7,968. There were no additional deaths after four were reported Thursday. The county has recorded 110 total COVID-19 related deaths.

Since mid-March, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.