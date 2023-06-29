Legislation sponsored by two Forsyth County House Republicans that addresses the legality of publicly performing in drag resurfaced Wednesday when it was amended into an N.C. Senate bill.

Most of the language from House Bill 673, titled “Clarify Regulations for Adult Entertainment,” was inserted into Senate Bill 579, which retained language that increases the legal punishment for disseminating obscenities to minors and for sexual contact with a minor.

SB579 was amended in Senate Judiciary II committee. The bill was recommended to the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations.

The language from HB673 would put male and female impersonators in the same adult live entertainment category as “a performance featuring topless dancers, exotic dancers and strippers.”

HB673 had among its primary sponsors Reps. Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger. Neither representative could be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

HB673 bill was not heard in House Judiciary II committee after being filed April 18. As such, it failed to make the May 2 crossover deadline to the Senate.

At that time, Lambeth said that “we are working on some changes to clarify some areas. It is not dead.”

A policy bill with no budget implications that fails to clear one chamber by the crossover deadline is likely done for the legislative session, said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

However, Kokai cautioned that “powerful legislators are able to revive most ideas at any time until the final curtain closes at the end of the two-year legislative session.”

The proposed legislation is among several Republican-sponsored bills focused on restricting transgender activities or eligibility.

Those includes: barring transgender females from playing sports at the middle-and high-school levels, as well as universities and community colleges in the state; and restricting or prohibiting certain gender affirming medical treatments and options.

Potential penalties

The proposed legislation would make it illegal to perform in drag in public and anywhere minors are present.

It also appears to bar such things as drag brunches or bingo, as well as barring drag performers from participating in parades and other events.

If SN579 becomes law, a performer would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first performance and a felony for a second performance.

When asked about whether HB673 would apply to events such as the Pride WS downtown parades or private events, Zenger referred to the general statute addressing “exhibiting harmful performances to minors” into which the bill would be inserted.

The statute reads that “a person commits the offense of exhibiting a harmful performance to a minor if, with or without consideration and knowing the character or content of the performance, he allows a minor to view a live performance that is harmful to minors.”

The statute said that in most instances, “a mistake of age is not a defense to a prosecution.”

If the bill is passed and signed into law, it would become effective Dec. 1.

Background

Lambeth and Zenger have said repeatedly that the proposed legislation was spurred by an incident at Forsyth Tech Community College.

A video shared widely on conservative sites showed a drag performer straddling a high-school student during a Pride Month event organized by Forsyth Tech’s Pride Club.

In the video, the student laughs and then hugs the performer before going back to her friends.

Lambeth said when HB673 was filed that “there was no plans (for the bill) until the FTCC instance.”

“We are responding to the outrage from our community over the lap dance of a minor at FTCC.”

When asked if the filing of HB673 accomplished the goal of making public the bill sponsors’ disapproval of the Forsyth Tech incident, Zenger told the Winston-Salem Journal that “only time will tell.”

On Wednesday, public radio station WUNC quoted Zenger as saying during the Judiciary II meeting that “they grabbed a minor student and did basically a lap dance on the student.”

“We had parents blowing up all over the place about this, and so that’s where we said ‘OK, well, what can we do to tighten that up so that this kind of touching and different things doesn’t happen.”

Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, expressed concern during the committee hearing that events, such as Durham’s annual Beaver Queen Pageant, that she described “as a family event,” could be banned.

“There are thousands of people and it’s every year, and some are in drag, and it’s kids, it’s parents who decided this is a lot of fun.”

“It’s good fun, but I’m worried that some of the provisions in here, it would outlaw it.”

Reactions

The bill is similar to a bill filed in Tennessee that has sparked national debate.

Equality NC has called the proposed North Carolina legislation dangerous and pointed to protests of drag events by group like the far-right Proud Boys.

Following the damaging of a Pride banner at Winston-Salem City Hall on June 9 and a June 10 protest by Proud Boys during a drag brunch at a local brewery, Winston-Salem officials took extra precautions this past week during the painting of a Pride crosswalk on Trade Street and during the June 24 Pride Winston-Salem Parade and Festival that drew nearly 45,000 people to the city’s downtown area.

“HB 673 is a discriminatory and undemocratic attack on our most fundamental rights,” said Kendra Johnson, executive director of Equality NC, when the bill was filed.

“Attacks on drag shows aim to stop LGBTQ+ people from being who we are and expressing ourselves freely. Drag bans are part of broader attacks on queer and transgender people, alongside coordinated efforts to police gender expression."

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center also has stated its opposition to the proposed legislation.

"The proposed ban on drag performances is a clear attack on the LGBTQ community, and it sends a message that our identities and expressions are not valued or respected," the group said.

"This legislation will create a more hostile and unwelcoming environment for LGBTQ individuals and will have long-lasting negative effects on mental health and well-being.

"Drag performances are a form of self-expression and have been an integral part of our culture for decades. These shows provide a safe space for performers and audience members to explore their identities and celebrate diversity in all its forms."