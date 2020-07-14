Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that public schools in the state can reopen with a mix of in-person and remote learning when the school year starts on Aug. 17.
The learning mix, known as Plan B, calls for local districts to come up with their own plans to reopen, but those must include social distancing, increased hygiene, symptom checks and cloth face coverings, among other guidelines.
Local districts may, however, choose Plan C, which calls for full-time remote learning. The third plan that Cooper and state officials considered was for full-time in-person learning with minimal social distancing, known as Plan A.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will decide whether to choose Plan B or Plan C at a coming meeting. An announcement for the meeting is expected in the next few days.
The district been considering different scenarios for Plan B, a challenging and expensive option because of all the safety protocols. For instance, because of social distancing guidelines, classroom capacity must be reduced and fewer people will be allowed to ride the bus, meaning some children will have to provide their own transportation.
Cooper's decision gives the local district a chance to move forward with its plan, one that Superintendent Angela Hairston said will draw on the thousands of surveys that parents and teachers filled out in June.
“We recognize that there are strong feelings about back to school,” said Hairston. “Our hope is that by taking these steps to gain feedback, and carefully weighing our options, we’ll have a plan that reflects our community’s needs and concerns.”
Cooper said all children and staff members will be required to wear masks. The state will provide each student and staff member with five reusable cloth masks.
"We know schools will look a lot different this year," he said. "They have to to be safe and effective."
Cooper and Mandy Cohen, the director the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, cited scientific and medical data that shows that young children are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.
"There are no perfect answers," Cohen said.
Local districts will have some leeway in how they respond to infections among students and staff members, Cohen said. Districts should work with their local health departments.
"Schools may want to go beyond the protocols. There is no one-size fits-all," she said.
Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) slammed the reopening plan, saying in a statement that it "makes worse the very inequities a public school system is supposed to resolve. Students whose parents do not have the time or resources to supplement ‘virtual’ schooling will fall even further behind simply because of the condition of their birth. That’s an unspeakable travesty.
“And parents who do not have the privilege of working from home can’t take off every other day from work. What are they supposed to do?"
On Monday, the Forsyth County Association of Educators passed a resolution endorsing Plan C, after polling its members.
"I believe that all of us understand that there's great harm if we don't make the right decision," said Val Young, the association's president. "We are looking to leaders to help us make these decisions. As an organization, we want to error on the side of caution."
Some national leaders, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have urged schools to reopen with in-person learning. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday in Charlotte said having children learn at home is a greater health threat, given the mental health support, meals and socialization that schools provide.
"The public health scale is way in favor of reopening schools," Redfield said.
If the local school board chooses to reopen with Plan B, school will be much different. One plan school leaders presented to a committee of board members last week would have students from kindergarten through sixth grade attend school in person daily; seventh- through ninth-graders would split into two cohorts, with alternating groups going to school in person two days a week while the other group has remote learning for two days. The extra day would be used for teachers to work on remote learning lesson plans.
Tenth- through 12th-graders would attend school virtually.
Under this plan, ninth-graders would go to school two days a week because they are at a higher risk of dropping out, Superintendent Angela Hairston told the board last week.
Students in the local district may also enroll in the new Virtual Academy, which has about 2,500 applicants.
Plan B will come with more costs. Cooper said he is hoping for more money from the General Assembly and the federal government.
