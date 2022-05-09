NC sees increase in children dying from gunfire, suicide in 2020, according to report

The number of North Carolina children dying from homicide or suicide has more than doubled over the past nine years, though it's still significantly below perinatal conditions as the leading cause of child death.

The state Child Fatality Task Force's report for 2020 was released Monday based on data from the state Center for Health Statistics. The report defines a child as anyone under 18.

The report listed 1,279 child deaths in North Carolina during 2020, of which 803, or 63%, involved infants under age 1, mostly involving perinatal conditions.

The perinatal period typically is defined as starting between the 20th and 28th week of gestation and ending one to four weeks after birth.

Forsyth County was listed with 42 child deaths in 2020, of which 31 involved infants under age 1. Of those who died before age 1, 15 were Black, eight were Hispanic, seven were white and one without a race determined.

Statewide, there were 92 children under 18 who died as a homicide victim, while there were 56 deaths by suicide.

In Forsyth, there were six homicide-related deaths and one reported suicide.

Statewide, four children per 100,000 were killed in a homicide during 2020, compared with 1.9 in 2011. There were 2.4 deaths per 100,000 by suicide in 2020, compared with 1 in 2011.

Of the 92 children who died as a homicide victim, 67 of those cases involved a firearm. For the 50 homicide victims ages 15 to 17, 48 involved a firearm.

There also were 13 homicides involving infants under age 1, of which one involved a firearm. For ages 1 to 4, there were 16 homicides, five involving firearms. For ages 5 to 9, there were two homicides, both involving firearms. For ages 10 to 14, there were 11 homicides, all involving firearms.

There were 56 deaths by suicide, including 31 by firearm (19 in the 15-17 age group and 12 in the 10-14 age group), as well as 21 by hanging (13 among those 15 to 17, seven among those 10 to 14, and one among those ages 5 to 9). There were three suicides by poisoning listed.

The leading statewide non-perinatal category for cause of death is other unintentional injuries at 107, including 38 by suffocation/choking/strangulation, 21 by drowning, 17 by poisoning, nine by firearms, six by fire or smoke, and three on a bicycle.

Motor vehicle deaths claimed 74 lives, including 35 among those ages 15 to 17.

Infant mortality

As has been the cases for several years, perinatal conditions were listed as the leading cause of infant deaths at 403, along with 146 involving birth defects and 79 being a fatal medical condition.

Statewide, there were 152 deaths, or 18.9% due to prematurity and low birth weight, while 146, or 18.2%, were due to congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities.

According to the report, the infant mortality rate in North Carolina was 6.9 per 1,000 births — the eighth highest rate in the U.S.

Areas of the state with the highest infant mortality rates are also areas with the highest social determinant of health risk factors, such as poverty and unemployment.

Local child death review teams in every county are required by law to collectively review all child deaths to identify and address local and state-level system deficiencies in an attempt to prevent future deaths and child maltreatment.

"However, the state lacks centralized state-level coordination, technical support and effective data collection and reporting for these teams to optimize their efforts," the task force stressed in the 2022 report.

Recommendations

The report has spurred another task force appeal to Gov. Roy Cooper, the General Assembly and public-safety groups to address gun violence, youth suicide and “access to lethal means” for committing such acts.

For 2022, the task force made nine legislative recommendations, most repeated from prior years.

In a joint letter submitted by task force chairwoman Karen McLeod and executive director Kella Hatcher, they wrote "there is also a sense of sadness in the realization that North Carolina has missed opportunities to prevent child deaths in our state as many of these recommendations are being repeated from prior years because they did not fully advance."

“The task force has come back to many of the same strategies because they are as important as ever to prevent child deaths, and we hope to see legislation that partially advanced in 2021 become law in 2022."

According to the report, firearms are used in about half of youth suicides in North Carolina, and each year there are hundreds of firearm-related hospitalizations and emergency visits for children in the state.

The task force recommends launching and funding "a statewide firearm safe storage education and awareness initiative that would help communities across the state launch locally tailored safety initiatives."

"This recommendation was addressed in House Bill 427 in 2021." The bill passed the House by a 116-1 vote in May 2021, but has yet to be addressed in the Senate.

"The task force has a set of recommendations to strengthen the statewide Child Fatality Prevention System, addressed in a 19-page Senate Bill 703 that was not heard in committee during the 2021 session.

The task force also recommends the legislature increase from $45,000 to $250,000 annually on preventing measures related to unsafe sleep environments and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

"This year’s submission of the annual report of the Child Fatality Task Force comes to you with optimism and hope in knowing that the evidence-driven recommendations being made by the task force for 2022, if they advance, really can save children’s lives,' according to the report.

"Advancement of these recommendations would demonstrate that children are indeed a priority in North Carolina and deserving of all the protection and support state leaders can deliver as our state navigates challenges in year three of a global pandemic."

