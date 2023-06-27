A Republican-sponsored House bill that would place new restrictions on gender-affirming care for youths cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors,” was approved by a 29-16 vote — the final step of a fast-track pathway through the Senate that began June 21.

The bill returns to the House, which will vote on several changes made by the Senate that appear to have been approved by House bill sponsors.

The House approved HB808 by a 74-44 vote on May 3 with the support of two Democrats.

HB808 cleared the Senate after a federal judge on June 20 struck down Arkansas’ 2021 ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and a federal judge on June 21 struck down a similar ban in Florida.

Among those changes are moving up the effective date of most prohibitions within HB808 from Oct. 1 to Aug. 1.

Senate bill sponsors stressed that children already receiving gender-affirming medical treatment, such as surgical procedures, puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones would be allowed to complete their process as long as a medical professional “deemed the continuation or completion to be medically necessary and the parents and guardians consented.” State funds would remain available for them.

However, the bill would prevent minors from starting the treatment process as of Aug. 1.

Several medical treatment exceptions were inserted into the bill during the Senate Judiciary committee on June 21.

Those include: services to individuals with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development; services provided when a physician has diagnosed abnormal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action; treatment of any infection, injury, disease or disorder caused by previous performance of gender transition procedures; and breast reduction procedures when necessary to remedy a physical disorder in a female patient.

The Senate kept the July 1 effective date for when potential civil penalties begin for violations of the proposed law.

A legislative analysis said medical professionals would be prohibited from: performing surgical gender transition procedures on minors; and prescribing, providing or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors with some exceptions.

The bill defines medical professionals “to include anyone licensed to practice medicine or licensed to prescribe or dispense drugs.”

Medical professionals “who did not comply with the provisions (of HB808) would be deemed to have engaged in unprofessional conduct and would have their licenses revoked,” according to the legislative analysis.

State funds could not be used for surgical gender transition procedures on minors and for prescribing, providing or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors.

A minor who received surgical gender transition medical treatment would have up to 25 years — after age 18 — to sue a medical professional “and the entity employing or contracting with the medical professional who performed the procedure or prescribed or supplied the puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones.”

There would be no damage cap on medical malpractice awards.

Several Senate Democrats have sought clarifications on the potential legal effects of HB808.

For example, they asked if the restrictions and legal ramifications, such as being subject to civil lawsuits, could apply to health insurers and Medicaid since medical professionals typically have service contracts with those groups.

Neither bill sponsors nor legislative analysis staff could answer those specific questions, but an analysis staff member did say the bill “does allow for liability for any entity that is under contract with a doctor. It would be up to the courts to determine the exact scope of that.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, defended her support of HB808 by saying that “gender transitioning is growing at a tremendous pace. This process has doubled between 2017 and 2021.”

The Associated Press reports that gender-affirming treatments for gender dysphoria are considered safe and medically necessary by the leading professional health associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Endocrine Society.

Some Senate Republicans, including Krawiec and Buck Newton of Wilson County, have cited studies they did not identify that if children experiencing gender dysphoria are allowed to go through puberty, “80% and 67% of them have no further problems and they don’t proceed any further with it as long as they delayed the puberty blocking drugs.”

Sen. Sylvia Batch, D-Wake, responded by mentioning several of the same studies as the AP report.

Newton appeared to brush off those studies, calling some of them “specious.”