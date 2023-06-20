The state Senate cleared Tuesday a controversial Republican-sponsored House bill that bars transgender athletes from participating in female sports at the middle-and high-school levels and at colleges and universities.

The Senate voted 31-17 on House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” with Sen. Val Applewhite, D-Cumberland, the only Democrat supporting approval.

The bill returns to the House, which is expected to agree with changes made by the Senate in committee: removing any restrictions on females playing any male sport; and excluding college intramurals from the ban.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto the bill, which would set up a veto override vote in both chambers.

If HB574 becomes law, North Carolina would become the 23rd state — and second purple state — to pass a law that bans transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity, according to LGTBQ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project.

HB574 would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. Both bills state that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Gender transition bills

Meanwhile, House Republicans used Tuesday the gut-and-replace legislation strategy on the Senate version of the transgender sports bill.

Senate Bill 631 was amended to insert language that "prohibits the use of public health-care facilities and state funds for gender transition procedures" on those under age 18.

The prohibition includes "genital gender reassignment surgery and non-genital reassignment surgery, physician's services, and inpatient and outpatient hospital services related to gender transition, that seeks to do any of the following for the purpose of effecting a gender transition."

The new version of SB631 cleared the House Health committee Tuesday. It has been recommended to the gatekeeper House Rules and Operations committee.

The bill affects the UNC Health Care System, any health-care institution with affiliation with the UNC System and any local health department.

The House companion gender-transition bill, House Bill 808, is scheduled for its first of three potential Senate committee hearings at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Health Care.

HB808 is focused primarily on "establishing governing standards for the provision of surgical gender transition procedures" to persons under age 18.

HB574 floor debate

House and Senate Republicans leaders have coalesced around the House transgender sports bill version, rather than SB631 that did not include the transgender prohibitions on college and university athletics.

Unlike the intense House and Senate committee debates on HB574 and SB61, there was limited discussion of HB574 on the Senate floor.

Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Haywood, and primary sponsor of SB631, said "that as I said a couple of weeks ago, frankly this is a very common-sense bill. It's not against anybody."

"It simply does this: it prevents biological males from playing girls sports. End of story and that's what this bill does."

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake, and the only publicly declared LGTBQ member of the Senate, said that bills such as HB574 makes it harder for transgender individuals in particular, and LGTBQ individuals in general, to fully express their gender identity.

"The idea is that visibility matters, and it's harder to discriminate against or dislike someone or hate someone if they are a member of your family or your community, someone you already know or love," Grafstein said.

"Bills that target the LGTBQ community, whether intentionally or not, these are meant to erase us."

Grafstein said HB574 and other transgender bills in the 2023 session are "a reflection of a dark, but familiar, political tactic ... get demonized when it is political useful, treated as fundamentally inferior, defective or nonexistent."

Grafstein said part of that political tactic by Republicans, both in North Carolina and in conservative-leaning states, is referring to individuals as biological males rather than transgender females.

"It's because that sort of disrespect is currently useful in political rhetoric," Grafstein said.

"It sets up a tidy 'us and them.' I want to be clear that transgender women are women."

HB574 details

HB574 would place restrictions on athletic competitions for UNC System members, community colleges and private colleges and universities. Affected are members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University have not commented publicly on the bill.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a SB631 co-primary sponsor, said that "I think it’s important to include colleges in the legislation. It’s important to protect women’s sports at that level.”

“In college, young women have an opportunity to proceed to the professional sports level if they’re the best.

“It’s only fair that the playing field remain level in order for women to compete against each other and have an opportunity to win endorsements.”

There have been claims of hypocrisy from Democratic legislators, who asked why the potential dangers for girls playing against boys isn’t as concerning as when girls play against a transgender youth.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary sponsor of the initial version of SB631, has answered those claims by saying girls and their parents knowingly accept the physical risks involved with playing on boys teams.